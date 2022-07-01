Table of Content – July/August 2022

Volume 104, Number 4

This issue of the Herald provides an overview of Paul’s epistle of 1st Corinthians and

what spiritual lessons we should derive from it. read more

In the Beginning – The Epistle of 1st Corinthians

The Apostle Paul had an excellent relationship with most of the ecclesias he dealt with, but Corinth was an exception. They were a problem.

Paul first came to Corinth while he traveled a pilgrim route we usually call “Paul’s Second Missionary Journey.” read more

Who Were the Corinthians?

“A chosen vessel of mine to bear my name before Gentiles, kings, and the children of

Israel” (Acts 9:15, NKJV, other texts from NASB).

These words to Ananias gave assurance that it was safe for him to go to the house where Saul of Tarsus was staying and restore his sight, which Saul had lost during his encounter with Christ. Ananias had good reason for concern since Saul had come breathing threats and murder against that church in Damascus (Acts 9:1). read more

Paul and His Apostleship

The primary focus of the Apostle Paul’s ministry was: (1) To admonish brethren to stay focused and study God’s plan and preach to all, especially the household of faith, “The Gospel of the Kingdom” message. read more

Let There Be No Divisions Among You

“According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon” (1 Corinthians 3:10).

In our opening verse, the Apostle Paul begins a discussion about the important responsibility we have of building spiritually the elements of a Christian character during our earthly walk. Subsequently, he uses metaphors to describe the various building materials we might use and how their varying degrees of strength and permanence will stand up to potentially destructive elements. read more

Building the Temple of God

“Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth” (1 Corinthians 5:8).

Corinth was a challenge. This strategically located hub of commerce was a “rough and tumble” seaport and blue-collar city of ancient origin, noted for its low morals and licentiousness. read more

Purging Out the Old Leaven

See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest …. read more

Current Events

“Men fainting [expiring] for fear, and for expectation of the things which are coming on the world

[the inhabited earth]” (Luke 21:26, all scriptures from the RVIC.)

Fear of the failure of world computer systems on January 1, 2000 (the Millennium Bug, or Y2K crisis) drove many in 1999 to stockpile bottled water, batteries, candles and canned food and to buy survival kits. Would planes drop from the sky at one second past midnight, 12/31/1999? When 1/1/2000 was ushered in and nothing unusual happened, computer “experts” were disparaged. read more

Apocalypse Anxiety

1 Corinthians 7:1‑16 Citizens of the Greek culture had become depraved in their behavior. As a result, the Apostle Paul found it necessary to provide certain instructions to the Corinthian brethren. The extent to which the society had descended is found in 1 Corinthians 5:1 (ASV) where a brother, perhaps a babe in Christ, had sexual relations with his stepmother (Reprint 2430-1). Paul calls the brethren’s attention to it, saying that such a thing was “not even among the Gentiles.” This behavior was also forbidden under Roman Law. read more

Husbands and Wives in the Church

“Purge out the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, even as ye are unleavened. For our passover also hath been sacrificed, even Christ” (1 Corinthians 5:7 RV).

Has it seemed strange to you that the above scripture, which we use yearly in our Memorial Service, is found in the same context with “fornication as is not so much as named amongst Gentiles” (verse 1)? Paul adds in verse 8, “Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice or wickedness, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.” How can we make sense of this? read more

Let Us Keep the Feast

One vital topic discussed by the Apostle Paul in First Corinthians was the work of the holy Spirit in the church. This work was crucial to establish the church in the beginning of the Gospel Age, both individually and collectively. “By one Spirit we were all baptized into one body … Jews or Greeks … slaves or free, and we were all made to drink of one Spirit” (1 Corinthians 12:13). read more

By One Spirit

Paul at Corinth

Paul at Corinth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



