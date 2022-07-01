Table of Content – July/August 2022

Volume 104, Number 4
In the Beginning – The Epistle of 1st Corinthians
This issue of the Herald provides an overview of Paul’s epistle of 1st Corinthians and
what spiritual lessons we should derive from it. read more
The Church of God at Corinth – Who Were the Corinthians?
The Apostle Paul had an excellent relationship with most of the ecclesias he dealt with, but Corinth was an exception. They were a problem.
Paul first came to Corinth while he traveled a pilgrim route we usually call “Paul’s Second Missionary Journey.” read more
An Apostle by the Will of God – Paul and His Apostleship
“A chosen vessel of mine to bear my name before Gentiles, kings, and the children of
Israel” (Acts 9:15, NKJV, other texts from NASB).
These words to Ananias gave assurance that it was safe for him to go to the house where Saul of Tarsus was staying and restore his sight, which Saul had lost during his encounter with Christ. Ananias had good reason for concern since Saul had come breathing threats and murder against that church in Damascus (Acts 9:1). read more
Let There Be No Divisions Among You – Schisms and Divisions
The primary focus of the Apostle Paul’s ministry was: (1) To admonish brethren to stay focused and study God’s plan and preach to all, especially the household of faith, “The Gospel of the Kingdom” message. read more
Building the Temple of God – Building Spiritually
“According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon” (1 Corinthians 3:10).
In our opening verse, the Apostle Paul begins a discussion about the important responsibility we have of building spiritually the elements of a Christian character during our earthly walk. Subsequently, he uses metaphors to describe the various building materials we might use and how their varying degrees of strength and permanence will stand up to potentially destructive elements. read more
Purging Out the Old Leaven – The Struggle for Holiness
“Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth” (1 Corinthians 5:8).
Corinth was a challenge. This strategically located hub of commerce was a “rough and tumble” seaport and blue-collar city of ancient origin, noted for its low morals and licentiousness. read more
News and Views – Current Events
See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest …. read more
Today in Prophecy – Apocalypse Anxiety
“Men fainting [expiring] for fear, and for expectation of the things which are coming on the world
[the inhabited earth]” (Luke 21:26, all scriptures from the RVIC.)
Fear of the failure of world computer systems on January 1, 2000 (the Millennium Bug, or Y2K crisis) drove many in 1999 to stockpile bottled water, batteries, candles and canned food and to buy survival kits. Would planes drop from the sky at one second past midnight, 12/31/1999? When 1/1/2000 was ushered in and nothing unusual happened, computer “experts” were disparaged. read more
Husbands and Wives in the Church – Men, Women, and Head Coverings
1 Corinthians 7:1‑16 Citizens of the Greek culture had become depraved in their behavior. As a result, the Apostle Paul found it necessary to provide certain instructions to the Corinthian brethren. The extent to which the society had descended is found in 1 Corinthians 5:1 (ASV) where a brother, perhaps a babe in Christ, had sexual relations with his stepmother (Reprint 2430-1). Paul calls the brethren’s attention to it, saying that such a thing was “not even among the Gentiles.” This behavior was also forbidden under Roman Law. read more
Let Us Keep the Feast – The Lord’s Supper
“Purge out the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, even as ye are unleavened. For our passover also hath been sacrificed, even Christ” (1 Corinthians 5:7 RV).
Has it seemed strange to you that the above scripture, which we use yearly in our Memorial Service, is found in the same context with “fornication as is not so much as named amongst Gentiles” (verse 1)? Paul adds in verse 8, “Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice or wickedness, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.” How can we make sense of this? read more
By One Spirit … – The Work of the Holy Spirit
One vital topic discussed by the Apostle Paul in First Corinthians was the work of the holy Spirit in the church. This work was crucial to establish the church in the beginning of the Gospel Age, both individually and collectively. “By one Spirit we were all baptized into one body … Jews or Greeks … slaves or free, and we were all made to drink of one Spirit” (1 Corinthians 12:13). read more
Paul at Corinth
