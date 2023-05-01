Table of Content – May/June 2023

Volume 105, Number 3

This Herald issue celebrates the lives and examples of faithful women of the Bible through the lens of the Apostle Peter’s eight graces of the Spirit (2 Peter 1:5‑8). Each author was assigned one of those graces, and asked to provide insights into faithful women of the Bible exemplifying that grace. …read more

God appreciates those who love and trust Him (Proverbs 3:5-10). They are pre­cious in His sight (Psalms 116:15). As their lives and wills are submitted to God, He develops in them an abiding faith. …read more

In a directive to the Gospel Age church, the Apostle Peter uses the word “virtue” (Strong’s G703, arete, excellence) as the second step in our transformation. He informs us that God, through His divine power, gives us all the tools we need to develop character qualities that help us escape the world’s cor­ruption. …read more

When he listed the character qualities to be developed by the church, Pe­ter mentioned knowledge third in his list. “Applying all diligence, in your faith supply moral excellence, and in your moral excellence, knowledge, and in your knowledge, self-control … perseverance … godliness … brotherly kind­ness … love” (2 Peter 1:5-7). …read more

Self‑control is self‑discipline coming from a sound mind. Practicing self‑control does not mean a person is emotionless or robotic. It means that they are governed by God’s control of their life, overruling their desire for control. …read more

A year into the war with Ukraine, Russia has suffered a major strategic defeat, Ukraine has achieved a strategic victory, and the West has demonstrated an unexpected resolve and cohesion. But as Winston Churchill observed after the first ma­jor victory in World War II, “This is not the begin­ning of the end, but the end of the beginning.” Russia is accelerating major offensives through the Wagner group of mercenaries, but Ukraine has stood fast. … read more

There is a song in the heart of every wom­an of God. It is the song of trust and faith. Her song guides her into knowl­edge, understanding, and discernment as she seeks Him. She walks differently than others, and by her example, she is a beacon of light. …read more

Women’s athletics have gained in popularity over the past fifty years. From challenging beginnings, today, forty percent of organized sports participants are female, according to the Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sports at the University of Minnesota. Both men and wom­en now can display their athletic talents. In our theme text, Paul admonishes Timothy that for Christian men and women, godliness is more beneficial than fitness because it is eternal. …read more

Love for one another is revealed by works. Love is a good and desirable charac­teristic in all people, yet there are degrees of love. “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life” (John 3:16 ASV). By the grace of God, Jesus Christ died once for all, and did “taste death for every man” (Hebrews 2:9). However, Je­hovah also said, “I loved Jacob; but Esau I hated” (Malachi 1:2-3, Romans 9:13). …read more

What is more precious than a mother’s love? A mother carries her child as part of herself for nine months. She thinks of it constantly and then delivers it through stress and pain. She cherishes the new life in a way that is deeply connected to her­self and her experience. The child instinctively attaches to its mother, its fond caretaker, and depends on her for food and for every need. The child grows in mutual love as the recipient of every kind attention. …read more

