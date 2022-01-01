Table of Contents – January/February 2022

BY HERALD MAGAZINE

Volume 104, Number 1

In the wake of the French Revolution and the weakening of Papacy, Heroes of Conviction outlines the move toward Christian character as the only test of fellowship and the Bible as the only creed. Then the Adventist movement followed, bringing us to the Harvest of the Gospel Age….read more

In the Beginning

Christian Conduct and the Second Advent

A Review of the Christian Connexion and the Adventist Movements

After the French Revolution, there was a new enlightenment in the thinking of the populace. People began to free themselves from chains of oppression, and from superstitions that had long prevailed over science, philosophy, and religious thought. …read more

Heroes of Conviction

The earliest form of a chart of the ages may be in Herald of the Morning 4, 2 (March 1876). The three worlds were shown by three partial ellipses, with three smaller ones within “The world that now is” (“Patriarch,” “Jewish,” “Gospel”), and two more in the “World to come” (“Millennial,” and “ages”). It is seen also in The Three Worlds (1877, page 4). The chart, with unlabeled suggestion of harvests at the ends of “Jewish Age” and “Gospel Age,” was placed on the front page of each Herald, beginning ca. 1877… read more

Development of the Chart of the Ages

The Bible does not specifically tell us what kinds of Bible meetings Christians should conduct. Pastor Russell suggests four kinds of profitable meetings: Discourses, Bible Studies, Different Views Heard, and Testimony Meetings. From Studies in the Scriptures, Volume 6, page 314, we read —

“Where the Lord has laid down no positive law it would be inappropriate for us or for others to fix a law. We offer, however, some suggestions, viz., that there are certain spiritual needs of the Church which require ministering …read more

A Pastors Advice on Profitable Meetings T

A global analysis of government restrictions toward religion finds that the number of countries with “high” or “very high” levels of government restric­tions rose slightly in 2019. The analysis from the Pew Research Center, which included 198 coun­ tries, also found that government harassment of religious groups — where government officials single out a religious group with the intent of making reli­gious practice more difficult — took place in nearly all countries. A global analysis of government restrictions toward religion finds that the number of countries with “high” or “very high” levels of government restric­tions rose slightly in 2019. The analysis from the Pew Research Center, which included 198 coun­ tries, also found that government harassment of re­ligious groups — where government officials single out a religious group with the intent of making reli­gious practice more difficult — took place in nearly all countries…read more

News and ViewsJan, 2022

We must be cautious not to be taken in by the “Laodicean spirit,” an attitude of indifference to the standards laid before us in scripture. The pressures are great for us as we walk amongst men to compromise our commitment to the mark of the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus (Revelation 3:14‐19, Colossians 3:1‐4). … read more

Today in Prophecy Jan 2022

The setting for our theme text in Isaiah 52:11 is fascinating on several levels. Isaiah lived at the time of the Assyrian captivity of Israel. However, he prophesied of the Babylonian captivity to follow (Isaiah 39:5-7), the Babylonian overthrow by Cyrus (Isaiah 46:11), and the restoration of Israel from captivity (Isaiah 52:9). Originally the treasures of the Temple were carried away to Babylon by Nebuchadnezzar (2 Chronicles 36:18) … read more

Jesus’ Ministry of the Waters of Life

Have we considered that doing for others is a doctrine of our faith? Many Christians do have the idea that when the opportunity to help someone falls into their lap, they respond with advice, materially, and possibly financially. These are good things, and sometimes necessary, to do even from a worldly standpoint… read more

Before Abraham Was Born, I Am

As Christians, we clearly follow Christ Jesus, our Lord and Savior. One of the very first things Jesus did when he was thirty years of age is found in Luke 4:17. He went to his hometown of Nazareth to the synagogue where he had been brought up. On the Sabbath Day he was handed the book of Isaiah to read from, where he selected the 61st chapter and read verses 1 and 2. .. read more

Amazing Grace

An “advanced doctrine” would be whether the faithful church has a part in the sin-offering. The two Atonement Day sacrifices are a shadow for the Gospel Age. The bullock was provided by the priesthood, but the Lord’s goat came from the people. The first sacrifice is identified with Jesus and the second with the faithful church (Leviticus 16:3,5, Hebrews 13:10-13). … read more

The Good Shepherd

More than a century ago, Pastor Charles Taze Russell stressed that each Christian should decide for oneself how to harmonize the Bible, whether or not it was what the Pastor said. The following are from “What Pastor Russell Said” … read more

The Raising of Lazarus

Shepherd

