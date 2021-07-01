Table of Contents – July/August 2021

Vol 103, Number 4

Journey to Freedom

Freedom can be defined in various ways. A man sitting in prison could hope for the freedom to come and go as he pleases. One under authoritarian rule may want the freedom to speak his mind. One living with a guilt-ridden conscience may confess his wrong and relieve the oppressive feeling of guilt….read more

In the Beginning – Journey to Freedom

As humanity becomes more acquainted with the physical laws governing the universe, each person learns to depend on the precision of each law. Without the perfect balance of physical laws, scientific advances would be impossible. Celestial observation and space travel would be unpredictable. However, order and beauty are clearly observed in creation and whenever scientific studies are conducted….read more

Privileges of the First Sons

The fall of man has led the human family into a type of bondage. The Apostle Paul termed it, “the bondage of corruption” (Romans 8:21). He described the effect of this condition saying, “the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now.” Strong’s concordance suggests the word “travaileth” (G4944) refers to the pain of childbirth…read more

The Taste of Freedom

“A wide view and a broad and very dispassionate statement of the struggle for wealth and the consequent crush of the lower classes has been furnished to the press by Hon. J. J. Ingalls, a man of broad sentiments, of moderate wealth, and an ex-Senator of the United States. We make liberal extracts from it, because it is a moderate statement of the case … it shows that even wide-awake statesmen who see the difficulty know of no remedy that can be applied to heal the malady and save the victims”….read more

Where is the Remedy?

“The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound” (Isaiah 61:1). The above prophecy is often applied to the work of God’s Kingdom. However,

when reading this passage in the synagogue at Nazareth, Jesus said, “this day, is this scripture fulfilled in your ears” (Luke 4:21)…read more

Liberty Brings Responsibility

PBI News Pastoral Bible Institute Annual Report for Fiscal 2021 and other religious, financial, social, etc. news…read more

Current Events

“If a man be found stealing any of his brethren of the children of Israel, and maketh merchandise of him, or selleth him; then that thief shall die; and thou shalt put evil away from among you” (Deuteronomy 24:7)….read more

Kidnapping and Ransomware

The restraint of the Gospel is the most perfect liberty. A divine hand holds us from evil that we may be free to do good…read more

The Invisible Line

“Then shalt thou cause the trumpet of the jubilee to sound on the tenth day of the seventh month, in the day of atonement shall ye make the trumpet sound throughout all your land. And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof: it shall be a jubilee unto you; and ye shall return every man unto his possession, and ye shall return every man unto his family” (Leviticus 25:9,10)…read more

Proclaim Liberty Throughout the Land

Many people with vision and courage have struggled for freedom from various oppressors. Some have turned to violence while others practiced peaceful protest. The struggle began when mankind fell into the prison house of sin. Within its walls were the smaller restraints of bigotry and greed. The wealthy oppressed the poor, while one race enslaved another….read more

Man’s Quest for Freedom

In the following excerpt, Helen Keller, who was both blind and deaf, shares the joy she found despite her handicaps. She overcame tremendous physical obstacles through mental discipline and the help of loved ones. Keller’s optimism was born in the hope of a brighter future for the world…read more

Opening The Prison of Darkness

Free

