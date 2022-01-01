In the Beginning

Doctrines and Viewpoints

Doctrines and Viewpoints

In the wake of the French Revolution and the weakening of Papacy, Heroes of Conviction outlines the move toward Christian character as the only test of fellowship and the Bible as the only creed. Then the Adventist movement followed, bringing us to the Harvest of the Gospel Age.

Development of a Chart of the Ages sketches the steps to develop a Chart of the Ages (1876‑1881), with vertical lines marking events in time and horizontal lines illustrating the Christian’s steps to glory. Pastor Russell made a few changes by the third and last edition in 1914.

The need for anyone to be able to express a different view on Bible teaching is given in A Pastor’s Advice on Profitable Meetings.

Foundation Principles is the subject of two 1913 articles, “Why there is Diversity Amongst God’s People” and “Doctrines More or Less Important.”

Doctrines prompt us to do what is right. Clean living is an essential in ourselves and is observed by the world, as outlined in The Doctrine of Clean Living.

The need to do good to all, and especially to the faithful, is presented in The Doctrine of Doing for Others.

We need to express gratitude to our Lord by telling others of the hope of Christ’s Kingdom, of the call of the church, and being willing to suffer for it. That is the message of The Doctrine of Witnessing.

Advanced Doctrines and Viewpoints distinguishes between doctrines, which have applications in our Christian lives, and viewpoints, which do not.

Because good advice is sometimes needed when there are differences with fellow Christians, A Pastor’s Advice on Differences concludes this issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



