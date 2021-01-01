Table of Contents – January/February 2021

January / February 2021

Volume 103, Number 1



The Christian is faced with many battles, beginning with his own sinful nature. We may learn from those battles in ancient times…read more

Loyalty Rewarded

Nations have gone to war for a wide range of reasons, such as to protect or defend their territorial area, or access to valuable resources, or to be free from a domineering power. Five kings in the West, from the Valley of Siddim, were invaded, conquered, and put to a tribute by four kings from the East…read more

Learning from Failure

The lessons that happened to Israel during the Battle of Ai (Joshua chapters 7 and 8) were written also for the instruction of the Gospel Age Church…read more

Goddesses no Match for Women of God

The LORD is the only true, living God. No matter which gods are worshiped by mankind, none will ever defeat Jehovah. He will pass judgment on these gods. Understanding this explains what happened with Deborah, Barak, and Jael in their battle against the Canaanites in Judges chapters 4 and 5…read more

When Fewer is More

During the time of the Judges, the people of Israel would, at various times, forget their covenant relationship with Jehovah God, instead of seeking after strange gods…read more



Current Events

Religious, social, political, financial, and news from Israel and the Middle East…read more

The Decline of Faith and Morality

What is the connection between belief in God and morality? And how important are God and prayer in people’s lives? read more

One with God is a Majority

One of the greatest foes of ancient Israel was the Philistines, a warlike, idolatrous people who resided in the western coastal region of Israel. The name Philistine means immigrants, perhaps alluding to their likely being from Crete (Caphtor), Amos 9:7. Scripture records eight battles between the Philistines and Israel…read more

Prayer and Praise First

Jehovah God gave victory to many kings of Judah when they went into battle. But Jehoshaphat and his army were given victory without ever engaging in battle…read more

The Battle Within Self

There are key lessons that God is teaching us through the battles of the Bible. These true accounts are for our admonition and instruction (Romans 15:4)… read more

Interpreting, with Eyes Open

We may be confident when the Bible identifies a notable event as a type/foreshadow of something later to come. When the Bible is not specific, we should allow some uncertainty but may consider whether an event might have a typical significance…read more

The Divine Name

In Exodus 3, Jehovah appeared to Moses in a burning bush near Horeb, commissioning Moses to lead Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. There Jehovah revealed Himself in the phrase, “I AM THAT I AM.” read more

The Deceitfulness of Riches

Now Shipping — The RVIC (Revised Version Improved & Corrected)



The RVIC, 50 years in the making, is now available. This 8½ x 11 Bible of 918 pages comes in an elegant, superior grade (German meriva) black leather binding, with gold stamp and gold gilding. This 2020 edition includes the latest textual updates for the Old and New Testaments available today.



The goal of the RVIC is to affordably make available the most accurate English translation of the Bible.

The price is reduced to encourage orders. Comparable published Bibles of this quality sell for $70 or more.

You may secure a copy for $30, plus shipping, to US addresses. Contact:

Pastoral Bible Institute

The PBI@comcast.net

888 784-3724

