Table of Contents- March/April 2021

What the Memorial Means to Us

Our Present Inheritance

“And he said unto them, Verily I say unto you, there is no man that hath left house, or parents, or brethren, or wife, or children, for the kingdom of God’s sake who shall not receive manifold more in this present time, and in the world to come life everlasting” (Luke 18:29, 30)... read more

by Noah Amoo

Before the Feast

“Now before the Feast of the Passover, Jesus, knowing that his hour had come that he would depart from this world to the Father, having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end” (John 13:1)…read more

by Kome Agjise

Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled

Advice from John 14

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1)…read more

by Jonathan Gray

Preparing the Apostles



“I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman” (John 15:1, scriptures from NASB …read more

by Nathan Austin

News and Views

Current Events

Recently uncovered notes reveal that Isaac Newton attempted to uncover the secrets of the pyramids in Egypt while proving his theory of gravity. The un­published notes thought to have been written in the 1680s and only discovered 200 years after Newton’s death…read more

Today in Prophecy

The United Nations at 75



He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaketh the bow; and cutteth the spear in sunder; He burneth the chariots in the fire” (Psalms 46:9)…read more

The Fellowship of Father and Son

Jesus’ High-Priestly Prayer

“When Jesus had spoken these words, he lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said, ‘Father, the hour has come; glorify your Son that the Son may glorify you’ ” (John 17)... read more

by Owen Kindig

Resurrection Hopes and Joys

John 20

“The Lord is risen indeed” (Luke 24:34).

Edited from a March, 1925 Herald article

The Hope of Glory

Sweet as Honey

“Every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life” (Matthew 19:29).…read more

by David Rice

The Winds

