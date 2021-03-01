Table of Contents- March/April 2021

What the Memorial Means to Us
Our Present Inheritance
“And he said unto them, Verily I say unto you, there is no man that hath left house, or parents, or brethren, or wife, or children, for the kingdom of God’s sake who shall not receive manifold more in this present time, and in the world to come life everlasting” (Luke 18:29, 30)... read more
by Noah Amoo
Before the Feast
“Now before the Feast of the Passover, Jesus, knowing that his hour had come that he would depart from this world to the Father, having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end” (John 13:1)…read more
by Kome Agjise
Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled
Advice from John 14
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1)…read more
by Jonathan Gray
Preparing the Apostles
“I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman” (John 15:1, scriptures from NASB …read more
by Nathan Austin
News and Views
Current Events
Recently uncovered notes reveal that Isaac Newton attempted to uncover the secrets of the pyramids in Egypt while proving his theory of gravity. The unpublished notes thought to have been written in the 1680s and only discovered 200 years after Newton’s death…read more
Today in Prophecy
The United Nations at 75
He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaketh the bow; and cutteth the spear in sunder; He burneth the chariots in the fire” (Psalms 46:9)…read more
The Fellowship of Father and Son
Jesus’ High-Priestly Prayer
“When Jesus had spoken these words, he lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said, ‘Father, the hour has come; glorify your Son that the Son may glorify you’ ” (John 17)... read more
by Owen Kindig
Resurrection Hopes and Joys
John 20
“The Lord is risen indeed” (Luke 24:34).
Edited from a March, 1925 Herald article
The Hope of Glory
Sweet as Honey
“Every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life” (Matthew 19:29).…read more
by David Rice
