Battles of the Bible

The Christian is faced with many battles, beginning with his own sinful nature. We may learn from those battles in ancient times.

In the Beginning – Battles of the Bible

“Abram and The First World Wars” sketches the two battles in Genesis 14. Lot’s mistake drew Abram to rescue him (and incidentally others taken for slaves). This introduces us to Melchizedek, who typifies our Lord Jesus Christ — a king and a priest forever.

Achan’s sin of greed is discussed in “The Battle of Ai.” Disobedience endangers both self and those around us. But if we repent of sin, God will direct us to victory, as He did for Joshua.

“Deborah and Jael Prevail Over Three Canaanite Goddesses” shows how

the battle was against not only human enemies and their hi-tech chariots, but against their three goddesses. While a sudden rainstorm neutralized the chariots, God chose Deborah and Jael to utterly devastate their goddesses.

The way faithful Christians partake of the water of truth is the subject of “Gideon’s Victory.” Reasons for disqualification are also noted. Lessons and applications are also suggested.

“A Brief Overview of Israel’s Battles with the Philistines” tells of Jonathan’s prayer, watchfulness, and then courage in battle. No less remarkable was David’s unconventional victory over Goliath.

Praising the LORD led to “Jehoshaphat’s Victory Without Battle.” And that victory was complete.

“Battlefield Lessons for the Christian” scans the battles mentioned above for duty and danger, to derive for the faithful Christian, principles by which we are to live.

Plausible types of these battles are suggested (non-dogmatically) in “Possible Prophetic Implications.” Such types might show applications during the Gospel Age even to our own time.

Several of the Battlefields are detailed in Chaim Herzog and Mordechai Gichon, Battles of the Bible, New York: Barnes & Noble, 1997.

“The ‘I Am’ of Exodus 3:13-15” finds the divine name (YHWH, Jehovah, or similar) is used more often than all other titles together for the great Creator of the universe and all life. A likely meaning of the name is also

discussed.

