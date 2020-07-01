Table of Contents July/August 2020

July /August 2020 Volume 102, Number 4
- In the Beginning
The Gospel Age is the first of two ages of redemption. It precedes the Millennial Age when all the world will appreciate what Christ has done, and turn their hearts toward him. The present Gospel Age, however, is a time of even greater favor.
- Sacrificing in the Gospel Age– The Privilege of the Saints
By him, therefore, let us offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name. But to do good and to communicate forget not: for with such sacrifices God is well pleased" (Hebrews 13:15-16)
To all God's loved ones who are in Rome, called to be saints. May grace and peace be granted to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ" (Romans 1:7, Weymouth)
- “I Beseech You”–Earnest, Loving Concern
"I beseech you … brethren, by the mercies of God" (Romans 12:1)
- News and Views
This past year witnessed many changes. Events have occurred worldwide that have changed the economic, political, and social aspects of our time. The rapid pace at which these happenings have transpired has surprised and startled many. Not only Bible students, but serious people everywhere are searching for the meaning in the midst of the tumult.
- The Nazarite Vow-Consecration to God
"When either man or woman shall separate themselves to vow a vow of a Nazarite, to separate themselves unto the LORD: He shall separate himself from wine and strong drink … no razor shall come upon his head … he shall be holy" (Numbers 6:2,3,5)
- The Three Great Feasts: A Picture of God’s Plan of Salvation
The Gospel Age and Forward
"Three times in a year shall all thy males appear before the LORD thy God … in the feast of unleavened bread, and in the feast of weeks, and in the feast of tabernacles" (Deuteronomy 16:16).
- In The Wilderness–The Gospel Age
"Your fathers … proved me, and saw my works forty years" (Hebrews 3:9).
