Rejoicing With Unbearable Sorrow

A Change

In the spring of 2011 our lives took an unexpected and drastic blow! Our oldest son, Chase, was killed in a farm accident. He was 6 years old. I do not know if I can articulate in words how extremely painful this experience was to us. I can remember the numbing that lasted months, the feeling of anger, regret, and sadness that seemed to cripple us for years, and which affects us in our lives even to this day. I did not understand how the world could continue on when something this devastating happens! Children are not supposed to die before their parents! Things like this don’t happen to people like us! I was living in a nightmare. I hurt. I ached. I cried. I was numb! Our world collapsed. Time stood still and did for a long time. How could we continue in this world without our beautiful child?

Grief overtook our lives and I did not function properly for a long time. There was nothing that could comfort a grieving mother for her child. Even though I knew the plan of God, it did not provide instantaneous relief, because I wanted Chase here with us! I wish it would have been me rather than him. Thankfully, we were surrounded by a family that loved us, a community that supported us, and a Bible class that strengthened us. We knew that we would never get over the death of Chase, but we needed to find ways to get through it. I initially struggled with “why did this happen? Why Chase?” Even though I still do not know why it was Chase, I do know that all of our trials and experiences are “Father filtered” and have been specifically designed for each of us. We read in Isaiah 55:8-9, “ ‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the LORD. ‘As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.’ ”

In Hebrews 11 the “Hall of Faith” names are recorded. Every one of those names listed represented someone that God shaped using severe trials in order to fulfill a major role in His plan. Each one experienced unimaginable trials, such as Joseph in the pit, Daniel in the den, Paul in prison, Job as he sat among the ashes, and Moses in the wilderness. But the one who suffered the most was God’s only son. “He was despised and forsaken of men, a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief Isaiah 53:3). Jesus himself even cried at the cross, “My God, why have you forsaken me?” So I know God uses ordinary people to carry out extraordinary works, but they all have to be “prepped” to do the job.