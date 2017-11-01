Count Your Many Blessings

The Greek word rendered “think” (lo- gizomai, Strong’s G3049) in Philippians 4:8 means to “take an inventory.” Only true facts should be counted and considered, so the more blessings we meditate upon, the sooner we will acknowledge the truth that God loves us and possesses a sovereign ability to take care of us. Our faith is not based on credulity, but the knowledge that with God’s help we can conquer any trial.13 Our theme text and the hymn Count Your Blessings remind us to quantify God’s blessings in our lives for this very reason. By contrasting the reality of God’s cumulative providential care for us with the trial itself, our objective thinking will supersede the subjective, thereby reassuring any doubt, worry, and/or manifested fear. Several best-selling self-help books have been published predicated on this Biblical principle of the power of positive thinking not based on self-assurance or self-reliance. Through this method, we are mollifying our sense of fear by proving all things and hold-ng fast to the goodness of knowing that God is ready, willing, and able to overrule the matter for our spiritual welfare.14

Our Proof of God’s Faithfulness

According to God’s law, the truth on any subject is clearly apparent by the word of at least two witnesses (Deuteronomy 19:15, 2 Corinthians 13:1). We are blessed to have the recorded testimony of many witnesses that explicitly state we have nothing to fear with God on our side: God Himself (Isaiah 41:10-13), Jesus (Luke 12:22-31), Moses (Deuterono- my 3:22, 31:6,8), Joshua (Joshua 1:9), Da- vid (1 Samuel 17:37), Solomon (Proverbs 29:25), Isaiah (Isaiah 35:4 and 52:12), Jer emiah (17:7-8), Paul (Romans 8:15), and Peter (1 Peter 3:14). Furthermore, we frequently hear brethren testify to God’s overruling care in their lives, which is further priceless corroborative proof.15 Notwithstanding these copious witnesses testifying to God’s impeccable faithfulness,perhaps there is no better witness than reading our own handwriting to strengthen our faith, thereby placating our fallen emotional fears during a trial. Archiving our experiences in a book of Ebenezers (hitherto hath the Lord helped me), by detailing the many times in our own lives when the Lord has delivered us from difficulty, is irrefutable evidence and an efficacious remedy for our fear. Considering our “leaky-vessel” nature, a book of Ebenezers will become the most important reference book in our library and a powerful tool in our Christian tool box. No entry is too small; rather the surprise of seeing an overwhelming number of seemingly insignificant daily blessings will convince us that God will most certainly overrule the big things as well.16 Counting our blessings will greatly help to cultivate a feeling of thankfulness and contentment, resulting in a peaceful mindset, especially when we recognize that these are only the blessings we are aware of! This faithbased peace is essential for our sanctification, because temporal issues will no longer have the same fear-based effect on us.17