Blessed Be the Tie That Binds

When we examine the question, “Do we really love the brethren?,” only an honest appraisal of self can garner a truthful answer. Loving the brethren is so vital, that the apostle John says, “We know that we have passed over out of death into Life by the fact that we love the brethren (our fellow Christians). He who does not love abides (remains, is held and kept continually) in (spiritual) death” (1 John 3:14, Amplified). Regarding this scripture, Bro. Russell comments: “The principle that “perfect love casts out fear” should operate between husband and wife, between parents and children. The wife who fears her husband cannot be as happy as she would be if there were perfect love, and so also children who are in dread of either or both of their parents cannot love them with true filial affection. Each should fear to wound or offend the other and should strive to have that perfect love which God is pleased to have all of his intelligent creatures exercise (What Pastor Russell Said, page 450).

As we grow in the truth, we see our faults more clearly, and notice our brethren have faults as well. We, in our fallen natures, probably exhibit a greater ability to see weakness in other believers than to see strengths. It is as if we use a magnifying glass when looking for weakness and a telescope when looking for strength. Therefore, unless we develop deep (agape) love, we no doubt will be continually finding fault in others.

When we sing “blest be the tie that binds our hearts in Christian love; the fellowship of kindred minds is like to that above,” we are claiming for ourselves the love of the Father and his Son, our Lord Christ Jesus. We appreciate God’s mercy, His holy Spirit, the pure truth, and together we have the mission to extend that love to the human family by blessing all the families of the earth. “Love covereth a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8 KJV).

Unity, Peace, and Opinion

Is unity the same as keeping the peace? Do we believe that if we agree upon a list of beliefs and behaviors that are considered “safe” by everyone within the group, we are in unity? Since we have differences of opinion on nearly every subject and every behavior, how could we then ever be unified? Do we want to be mere clones of each other, thinking and behaving in exactly the same way? Do we really think this attitude of agreeing to not discuss the “hot-button” top- ics is what Jesus meant by “unity” when he prayed that we would be one as He and the Fa- ther are one (John 17:21)? We may distinguish between unity and unanimity.