My Grace is Sufficient For Thee

Joseph is exemplary in those enduring faith-shaking trials and difficulties. Like him, we must learn to lean on the Lord and trust Him even more during difficult times. Faithfulness must be tried, tested, and proven to grow. As new creatures, if we trust in the Lord and endure as Joseph did, we are promised immortal life: “Do not fear what you are about to suffer … Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life” (Revelation 2:10 NASB).

Samson

Judges 14-16 tells the story of Samson, who judged Israel for 20 years. As a sign of his loyalty to God, Samson kept the Nazirite vow and God endowed him with superhuman strength. Misled by his moral weakness, he fell prey to the Philistines through the temptress Delilah. She had made a deal with the Philistines to deliver Samson into their hands by cutting his hair in order to drain his strength. The Philistines then put out his eyes.

While a prisoner, Samson had to rely totally on the Lord to get through and as he patiently endured, he was given back his strength. In the end, he sacrificed his damaged life to save his people. Chained between two pillars, he prayed to the Lord for the strength to pull down the temple that held nearly 3,000 Philistines. Samson’s realization that his strength was in the Lord’s hands finally drew him to accomplish his mission as a deliverer of Israel. Should we not ask the Lord to use whatever we have in his service, no matter what is taken away from us or what we have gone through?

Helen Keller

Helen Keller was 19 months old when she contracted a brain infection, leaving her deaf and blind. Since she had barely learned to speak, she was also without a voice. She created signs of her own in order to be understood. This was a severe disability that without help would be impossible to overcome. Ann Sullivan, who was visually impaired herself, became Keller’s instructor and was at Keller’s side for 49 years as not only her teacher, but also as her governess and life-long companion. This relationship was portrayed in the movie, The Miracle Worker.