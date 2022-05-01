Table of Content – May/June 2022

Volume 104, Number 3

This issue considers the Abrahamic Promise and the words of twenty subsequent prophets to show the gradual unfolding of prophetic detail of this unconditional oath from God… read more

In the Beginning – The Abrahamic Promise

Four thousand years ago, God chose Abraham, a man of faith, through whom God would fulfill His intention to bless “all the nations of the earth.” Three ages of God’s Plan are used in the process: the Jewish Age, the Gospel Age, and the Millennial Age. In these three ages God develops the nation of Israel, the Heavenly Church Class, and restores the World of Mankind to everlasting life…. read more

Abraham, Isaac and Jacob

At its core, the Abrahamic Promise and covenant is a story of deliverance: Abraham’s deliverance from the idolatry of Ur, the deliverance of Abraham’s family into a land of their own, and eventually, mankind’s deliverance from the reign of sin and death. But to accomplish this deliverance required a deliverer. God, through the Abrahamic Covenant and its subsequent covenants (Law, New) provide a wealth of information about both this deliverer and the deliverance they would provide… read more

Deliverance – Joseph, Moses, Joshua

The lovingkindness, or mercies, shown by God in His covenant with Abraham extends more than a dozen generations to the great kings of Israel, and, also to His servants, the prophets. Consider first David, for whom both his strengths and weaknesses are recorded for all to see… read more

The Promise for Kings and Prophets

See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest …. read more

Current Events and Yonatan Cooper

“For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle … Then shall Jehovah go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle” (Zechariah 14:2,3). (This article was written in late February. Time sensitive material regarding the conflict in Ukraine may have changed. All scriptures from the RVIC.) … read more

Israel and the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

When Abram obeyed God’s call to come out of Ur of the Chaldees into a new land, God promised him that his willing obedience would lead to a blessing for all people on earth (Genesis 12:3). Almost 2,000 years later, Matthew’s gospel uniquely associated Jesus with Abraham and therefore to this unconditional promise: “The book of the generation of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham” (Matthew 1:1). … read more

Words, Life and Work – Isaiah, Micah, Joel, Amos

Examining the book of Daniel in the context of God’s promise to Abraham is an exciting study. His life spanned an extraordinary period in the history of Israel. When taken captive into Babylon, Daniel found himself living his Jewish faith in a Gentile world. This captivity created many challenges for Daniel and his three companions, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah. … read more

Daniel, A Prohet of Hope – An Israelite in Captivity

Promises from God such as this are the fact-based evidence that we may use to test our assumptions and to support our commitments to Him. God’s desire expressed by Malachi is that we reverence His name. God invites us to engage him as a scientist (reverence) and then as a child (playfully jump). … read more

Them That Fear My Name – Hosea, Zephaniah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Zechariah, Malachi

God’s Promise

