In the Beginning

The Abrahamic Promise

This issue considers the Abrahamic Promise and the words of twenty subsequent prophets to show the gradual unfolding of prophetic detail of this unconditional oath from God.

Inserted into the center of this issue is a 29-inch foldout which arranges the Abrahamic Promise into seven doctrinal frameworks and then tracks their threads of prophecy across time: Atonement, Resurrection, Restitution, Ransom, Restoration of Israel to their land, and Restoration of Israelites back to God.

How would the Abrahamic Promise be accomplished? When could God’s people expect its fulfillment? Who would become the “seed of Abraham,” and how do the prophets’ words reveal the thread of God’s mercy in the midst of their troubled world?

God’s Covenant Promise considers the lives of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. It explores the original promise, the request from God for the offering of Isaac, and the details of that experience as a picture of atonement in Jesus as the promised seed of Abraham.

Deliverance considers the lives of Joseph, Moses, and Joshua and shows how each of these prophets provides an illustration of the Great Deliverer, Christ. A sacrificial offering was required before the blessings could flow.

The Promise for Kings and Prophets considers David, Solomon, Elijah, and Elisha and the lovingkindness of God manifested in their lives. The three anointings of David point to three anointings of our Lord. The eight miracles in the life of Elijah typify Gospel Age events. The sixteen mighty deeds in Elisha’s life typify events in the Millennial Age.

Words, Life, and Work explores some of the loveliest prophecies of Isaiah, Micah, Joel, and Amos, but begins with the Apostle Matthew identifying Jesus as the promised son of Abraham.

Daniel, A Prophet of Hope considers the life of Daniel, his integrity in captivity, thirst for knowledge, and dependence on God for the miraculous interpretation of dreams. Daniel was given the privilege of writing down time prophecies of Jesus’ first and second advents.

Them That Fear My Name considers how the prophecies of Hosea, Zephaniah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Zechariah, and Malachi provided the hope of atonement, restoration, restitution, and the return of Israel back to God. The lack of faith in Israel encourages us to focus on the righteousness of God.

We hope you are edified by this issue, and we encourage you to find a surprise in the News & Views section!

