Table of Contents- March/April 2018

As we approach the Memorial season, our thoughts turn more frequently to the final days of our Lord here on earth. Despite the extreme challenges he would face in his final days, Jesus’ maintained a focus on preparing the disciples for his departure.

Introspection – “Purge out the old leaven that ye may be a new lump, even as ye are unleavened. For our Passover also hath been sacrificed, even Christ” (1 Corinthians 5:7 RVIC, other scriptures from NAS unless otherwise noted).

Salvation in Jesus-“Rulers and elders of the people! If we are being called to account today for an act of kindness shown to a cripple and are asked how he was healed, then know this, you and all the people of Israel: It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead, that this man stands before you healed. He is ‘the stone you builders rejected, which has become the capstone.’ Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved”(Acts 4:8-12 NIV).

An Example of Humility-“Ye call me Master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am” (John 13:13).

Before celebrating his last Passover feast, Jesus spoke our theme text to his disci- ples. The Greek word used for “Master” (Strong’s 1320) means “instructor,” and is sometimes rendered “teacher.” John 13:13 refers to Jesus as our Master. Thus it is appropriate to think of Jesus as our Master and our Teacher.

Engaging His Listeners-“And no man was able to answer him a word, neither durst any man from that day forth ask him any more questions” (Matthew 22:46).

A question from Jesus during his earthly ministry was powerful enough to sanctify a growing faith in each of his Apostles, redirect the heart of a potential dis- ciple, and quiet the Pharisees. During his last week, Jesus’ questions included an urgency that the Apostles would only appreciate much later.

A new Pew Research Center survey finds that most U.S. adults believe the religious aspects of Christmas are emphasized less now than in the past — even as relatively few Americans are bothered by this trend. Compared with five years ago, a growing share of Americans say it does not matter to them how they are greeted in stores and businesses during the holiday season — whether with “Merry Christmas” or a less-religious greeting like “happy holidays.”

The Battle for Jerusalem-

“In that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the … earth be gathered together against it” (Zechariah 12:3). On December 6, President Donald Trump announced the “beginning of a new approach to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Symbols of Jesus Life

“And Melchizedek king of Salem brought forth bread and wine” (Genesis 14:18). There are hints of the Memorial of our Lord’s sacrificial death early in the Old Testament. About four thousand years ago “Melchizedek [Melekitzedeq, King of Righteousness], king of [Jeru]Salem, brought forth bread and wine; and he was priest of God Most High” (Genesis 14:18).

A Remarkable Miracle I Am the Resurrection and the Life “He cried out with a loud voice, ‘Lazarus, come forth’ ” (John 11:43).

Reaction to the resurrection of Lazarus was varied. Martha, Mary, and the mourners attending the funeral of Lazarus were overjoyed. The religious leaders, however, were at a polar opposite:

“This do in remembrance of me” (Luke 22:19). When we come together to observe the Memorial of our Lord’s death, it gives us an opportunity as a group of believers to express our deep appreciation for his loving sacrifice.

11. NEW Revelation Study- Inside Back Cover

Gods Fullness – Back Cover