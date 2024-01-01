Table of Contents January/February 2024

Volume 106, Number 1
In the Beginning
Leaven is used as a symbol of corruption throughout the Bible. Several cautions for the Christian are taught by its use in both Old Testament and New
Beware the Leaven of the Sadducees – Ritualism, Riches, and Error
The Sadducees were part of the wealthy, influential class in Jewish society. They were, in essence, the ruling class, the aristocracy in Israel, although under the purview of successive foreign powers whose dominion extended through the Middle East. They held the chief positions. For hundreds of years, the high priest of Israel was a Sadducee. Even their name — Sadducees — was derived from the name of the high priest during the reigns of Kings David and Solomon — Zadok. The Sadducees held a majority of the seats in the Sanhedrin.
The Leaven of the Pharisees – Hypocritical Holiness
Jesus warned us also against the leavens of the Sadducees (Zadokites) and Herodians (Matthew 16:6‑12, Mark 8:15) but each time emphasized the leaven of the Pharisees. While ritualism and playing politics are dangerous, spiritual pride is yet a greater danger. Jesus taught, "that except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no wise enter into the kingdom of heaven" (Matthew 5:20).
Beware the Leaven of Herod – Politics and the Church
The leaven of Herod is not a common phrase compared to the more familiar leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees. In Matthew 16, our Lord warns to beware of the leaven of both the Pharisees and Sadducees. Only in the Mark account does he also specify to beware of the leaven of Herod. This is to be found in Mark 8:15 (NAS). "And He was giving orders to them, saying, "Watch out! Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, and the leaven of Herod."
The Feast of Unleavened Bread
The "Feast of Unleavened Bread" is intimately associated with the Passover. In the ancient custom, the Passover lamb was selected on the 10th of Abib/Aviv (Babylonian Nisan), and the lamb sacrificed between the evenings (~3 pm) on the 14th and the Passover meal eaten the evening of the 15th, beginning the 7-day Feast of Unleavened Bread. This joyous feast is still celebrated worldwide by religious Jews recalling the deliverance from Egyptian bondage. During the Christian age, Christians viewed this feast variously.
Today in Prophecy – Decline of the Work Ethic?
The U.S. labor force participation rate — the proportion of working-age citizens either working or actively looking for work — has declined from a high of 67.5% at the turn of the century to 62.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A 2022 article published in Forbes noted that America once had one of the strongest work ethics in the world.
Seven Parables – Matthew 13
Jesus spoke seven parables to the multitudes, in Matthew 13. It is reasonable to ask whether these seven parables are parallel to the seven stages of the church during the Gospel Age. Some think, Yes, and others think, No. How might we proceed to discover whether it is reasonable?
Unleavened Offerings – How We Are to Offer
The first mention of unleavened bread is in Genesis when two angels came to Lot in Sodom. Lot offered them the opportunity to stay in his house rather than in the town square. "Yet he urged them strongly, so they turned aside to him and entered his house; and he prepared a feast for them, and baked unleavened bread, and they ate" (Genesis 19:3). There appears to be no spiritual significance to Lot baking unleavened bread here, only that it could be made and baked quickly.
An Unleavened Character – Towards Incorruption
Given that throughout scripture, leaven is used as a symbol of sin, the concept of a Christian having an unleavened character would seem to suggest that the Christian leads a life free of sin. This, of course, is not the case. 1 John 1:8 says, "If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves." A Christian having an unleavened character rather speaks to a cleansing from sin through the blood of Christ (1 John 1:7), and thereafter, the continual effort to live a righteous life. This means not merely abstaining from sin but overcoming the inherent sinful propensities from within and the sinful influences from without.
The Cleansing Stream
