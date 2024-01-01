Ritualism, Riches, and Error

“And the disciples came to the other side of the sea, but they had forgotten to bring any bread. And Jesus said to them, “Watch out and beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” They began to discuss his among themselves, saying, “He said that because we did not bring any bread.” But Jesus, aware of this, said, “How is it that you do not understand that I did not speak to you concerning bread? But beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” Then they understood that He did not say to beware of the leaven of bread, but of the teaching of the Pharisees and Sadducees (Matthew 16:5-8, 11-12 NASU1).

— Tom Gilbert

Beware the Leaven of the Sadducees

The Sadducees were part of the wealthy, influential class in Jewish society. They were, in essence, the ruling class, the aristocracy in Israel, although under the purview of successive foreign powers whose dominion extended through the Middle East. They held the chief positions. For hundreds of years, the high priest of Israel was a Sadducee. Even their name — Sadducees — was derived from the name of the high priest during the reigns of Kings David and Solomon — Zadok. The Sadducees held a majority of the seats in the Sanhedrin.

The Sadducees were in charge of the Temple. So, when Jesus at age 12 was found by his parents “in the temple, sitting in the midst of the teachers, both listening to them and asking them questions” (Luke 2:46), he was undoubtedly conversing with Sadducees. Luke’s record states (verse 47): “And all who heard Him were amazed at His understanding and His answers.” That amazement would later turn to jealousy and hatred.

Despite being only mentioned by name 14 times in the New Testament, compared to 87 times for the Pharisees, the Sadducees were the dominant party in Jewish society and, therefore, its politicians. They sought harmonious relationships with Grecian and then Roman authorities. This led to compromises in their religious principles and spirituality. During Grecian control over the Middle East, they readily embraced Greek culture, lifestyle, and thought. It was focused on living the good life, here and now. The emergence of the Pharisees was in part a reaction against this by those who wished to remain true to the Jewish faith. However, Jesus’ more frequent criticism of the Pharisees reflected the fact that, while they asserted that they were more faithful than others, they had become just as proud and corrupt as the others and were, therefore, hypocrites — actors.

Sadducees vs. the Resurrection

The Sadducees were excessively concerned with ritual details in Temple services. They accepted as God’s Word only the five books written by Moses — the Pentateuch: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy. Because they found no statements about a resurrection in those books, they rejected that doctrine. This put them in direct conflict with the Pharisees, who believed in the resurrection based on their acceptance of all the writings that comprise the Old Testament.

More importantly, it put them in direct conflict with Jesus, who publicly taught the resurrection of the dead in God’s kingdom. In one exchange with Jesus, recorded in Matthew, Mark, and Luke, the Sadducees challenged Jesus’ teaching on the resurrection.

“On that day some Sadducees (who say there is no resurrection) came to Jesus and questioned Him, asking, ‘Teacher, Moses said, “If a man dies having no children, his brother as next of kin shall marry his wife, and raise up children for his brother.” Now there were seven brothers with us; and the first married and died, and having no children left his wife to his brother; so also the second, and the third, down to the seventh. Last of all, the woman died. In the resurrection, therefore, whose wife of the seven will she be? For they all had married her.’”

“But Jesus answered and said to them, ‘You are mistaken, not understanding the Scriptures nor the power of God. For in the resurrection they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are like angels in heaven. But regarding the resurrection of the dead, have you not read what was spoken to you by God: “I am the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob”? He is not the God of the dead but of the living.’ When the crowds heard this, they were astonished at His teaching” (Matthew 22:23-33).

Jesus answered their challenge, using a passage from Exodus (3:6). They were silenced and embarrassed. When Jesus later raised Lazarus from the dead, the Sadducees saw this as a direct threat to their position and authority. They put aside their differences with the Pharisees and conspired with them to kill Jesus.

“Therefore the chief priests [Sadducees] and the Pharisees convened a council, and were saying, ‘What are we doing? For this man is performing many signs. If we let Him go on like this, all men will believe in Him, and the Romans will come and take away both our place and our nation.’ So from that day on they planned together to kill Him” (John 11:47-48, 53).

The Sadducees also rejected any belief in angels or spirits. The Apostle Paul exploited these differences between the Sadducees and Pharisees when he was before the Sanhedrin.

“Perceiving that one group were Sadducees and the other Pharisees, Paul began crying out in the Council, ‘Brethren, I am a Pharisee, a son of Pharisees; I am on trial for the hope and resurrection of the dead!’ As he said this, there occurred a dissension between the Pharisees and Sadducees, and the assembly was divided. For the Sadducees say that there is no resurrection, nor an angel, nor a spirit, but the Pharisees acknowledge them all. And as a great dissension was developing, the commander was afraid Paul would be torn to pieces by them and ordered the troops to go down and take him away from them by force, and bring him into the barracks” (Acts 23:6-8, 10).

The Sadducees were greedy (Mark 11:15-18). They regarded the Temple treasury as their own, and they would not allow the Temple funds to be used to procure the animals needed for the daily morning and evening sacrifices. They insisted that these be purchased with private voluntary gifts of individuals. The Pharisees argued that the sacrifices were national— done for all Israelites — and should be purchased with money from the Temple treasury.2

Modern Application

The teachings and behaviors of the Sadducees were not unique to them and their time. They have been replicated throughout human history and within every element of society, including faith communities. As disciples of Jesus, we should take note of these pitfalls and missteps, and be very careful to avoid them ourselves.

The vast majority of Christians today have a similar belief as the Sadducees — they don’t believe in a resurrection as taught by Jesus. This was articulately explained by David G. Buttrick, Associate Professor in Church and Ministry, Pittsburgh [Presbyterian] Theological Seminary:

“The important thing to remember is that … resurrection is an act of God. We die, really die, but out of our death God makes a new creation. Of course, if we had immortal souls, we wouldn’t need God — our immortality would do the trick. But the Bible contradicts such vain hope: we are mortal and so we must cling to God’s love alone. Christians do not believe in continuation, but in resurrection. They trust the power of God. Such trust in God is somewhat frightening. Perhaps that’s why, again and again in Christian history, ideas of immortality have been mixed in with the Biblical message of resurrection.”3

Like the Sadducees, we see examples of enormous accumulation of wealth, influence, and power by church leaders and church organizations, particularly the Roman Catholic Church. During the Middle Ages, the popes crowned kings and brought others to their knees when they lost the favor of the church. The hierarchy and titles of leadership in the Catholic Church are like no other, and ascendancy through the ranks is a great temptation to compromise principles, as is also lust for the great wealth of that church.

We have seen the same failing with notable evangelists made popular by the media. Many have fallen because of the temptations of wealth and celebrity status. Probably the relative invisibility of our Bible Students fellowship is a preserving blessing, although even notoriety within it might be a temptation to some.

The Catholic Church certainly has been, and is, involved in politics. It has its own territory and government. Around us today, we see a rising tide of “Christian” organizations and individuals seeking political influence in governments. This is a great deception and very wrong course for anyone who claims to be a follower of Jesus. When the late evangelist Billy Graham was asked if he had any regrets in his life, he identified getting too close to politics and politicians. “There have been times I undoubtedly stepped over the line between politics and my calling as an evangelist.”

Civil Religion vs. Christianity

Author Philip Yancey gives this perspective on the dangers of Christians becoming involved in politics: “The state will often try to use religion for its own purposes, but when it does, the gospel itself changes. Civil religion invites us to share in a nation’s military glory; the gospel calls us to take up a cross. Civil religion offers prestige and influence; the gospel calls us to serve. Civil religion rewards success; the gospel redefines success and forgives failure. Civil religion values reputation; the gospel calls us to be ‘fools for Christ.’”4

The Sadducees’ excessive concern for ritual is replicated to varying degrees in Christian denominations. Ritual, however, does not make one holy. Sanctification is a process that takes place in the mind and heart of a believer.

The Sadducees’ unwillingness to go further in understanding God and His will than what is revealed in the five books of Moses is a lesson for all believers. They shut their minds to additional information and understanding. Even the Pharisees, who accepted all of the writings comprising the Old Testament, were limited by their traditional interpretations and understandings of those books. Each group was convinced they knew all that could be known about God and His purposes. Each group failed to recognize Israel’s Messiah when he arrived on the scene. Because of this, all but a few of that nation lost out on the privilege of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Let us not make the same mistake. Jesus told his disciples to watch and pray. Let us always be open to God’s leading as we stay close to Jesus, the foundation stone of God’s spiritual temple, “in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Colossians 2:3).

(1) All scripture quotations are from the New American Standard, Updated Version.

(2) McClintock and Strong Biblical Encyclopedia, “Sadducees.”

(3) “Immortality or Resurrection?,” Presbyterian Life magazine, May 1, 1970.

(4) Philip Yancey, Vanishing Grace: Whatever Happened to the Good News?, 2014, page 253.

