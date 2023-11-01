Table of Contents November/December 2023

Volume 105, Number 6

The 40 year wandering of Israel in the wil­derness is a well-known narrative. Following Israel’s miraculous deliverance from Egypt, Israel experienced nearly every kind of drama and emotion. They hoped to travel to and inherit the Promised Land spoken of to Abraham. Yet, for most, that was not to be. …read more

In the Beginning

Lack of faith has consequences. For an­cient Israelites, the consequences were tragic. After being delivered in a mirac­ulous and historically unprecedented way, the Israelites had every reason to confidently enter into the Promised Land. … read more

Thirty-Nine Years – A Brief Overview

In the 40th year of Israel’s wandering, the first event described was the death of Mir­iam, the sister of Aaron and Moses. Her earlier experiences have become part of Jewish history. It was Miriam, though not specifically named, who watched what would become of the infant Moses after their mother placed him in the ark on the river Nile (Exodus 2:3, 4). It was Miriam who went to Pharaoh’s daughter and offered to find a Hebrew woman to nurse the child (Exodus 2:7, 8). Miriam brought her mother Jochebed, who became Moses’ nurse as he grew in Pharaoh’s household. … read more

The Life and Death of Miriam Final Experiences

The 40th year of wandering in Sinai began with behavior by the ancient Israelites that we might have thought had been excised by Jehovah earlier in their wil­derness trek of the newly freed Israelites. Yet, astonishingly, many in this new generation did not heed the lessons of history. The immediate and recurring problem, one seen previously, is stated succinctly in the scripture above. …read more

Judgment at Meribah A Need for Water

Israel was now ready to move. Since it was the 40th year of their wandering, it was time to get the nation staged and ready to end their long journey. Moses wanted to have a clear path to the Promised Land and saw the best passage would be through the country of Edom. The path he wanted to use was the King’s Highway (Numbers 20:17). The historical record indi­cates this road was widely used in ancient times as a major commercial and military route. … read more

Passing through Edom, Death of Aaron

News and Views

“And Jehovah sent fiery serpents among the people, and they bit the people; and much people of Israel died” (Numbers 21:6, ASV unless otherwise indicated). … read more

The Fiery Serpents Deliverance from Sin

As he did with the King of Edom, Mo­ses requested permission of the Amorite1 King to travel through the land and promised no damage would come to their properties. As with the King of Edom, King Sihon would not permit them leeway through his country. But Sihon took the matter further and made an unprovoked attack on Israel. “Sihon would not suffer Israel to pass through his border: but Sihon gathered all his people together, and went out against Israel into the wilderness, and came to Jahaz; and he fought against Israel” (Numbers 21:23). … read more

Battles with the Amorites and the Moabites

Moses had served Jehovah faithfully for more than 40 years. His leadership of the nation was almost an impossible task. Yet he persevered through the people’s complaints, murmurings, and unbelief. … read more

The Death of Moses A Blessed Reward Pending

When Moses died the people mourn­ed. But now it was time for the fulfillment of what Israel had long yearned for, entry into the Promised Land. The newly appointed leader, Joshua, was up to the job. … read more

The End of the Fortieth Year Joshua Appointed

“And they said, If we have found favor in thy sight, let this land be given unto thy servants for a possession; bring us not over the Jordan” (Numbers 32:5). … read more

Settling Transjordan

If We Believe — Back Cover

If We Believe – C. Baxter

