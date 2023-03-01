Table of Content – March/April 2023

Volume 105, Number 2

We are living in the closing years, not only of the Gospel Age, but of the harvest, or ending period, of the Gospel Age. There is a wide expectation that the Kingdom of God will be established within a generation. …read more

“Thus saith Jehovah concerning the king of Assyria, He shall not come into this city, nor shoot an arrow there, nor come before it with shields, nor cast a bank against it” (Isaiah 37:33). …read more

“When they began to sing and to praise, Jehovah set ambushments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which were come against Judah; and they were smitten” (2 Chronicles 20:22). …read more

Since 1980, Jerusalem has been essentially annexed by Israel. Evidently, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s hereafter. Something happened in 1980 respecting Jerusalem, which was little observed at the time. But hindsight suggests it had a deep meaning. …read more

“That which the palmerworm hath left hath the locust eaten; and that which the locust hath left hath the cankerworm eaten; and that which the cankerworm hath left hath the caterpiller eaten” (Joel 1:4). …read more

“I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:6-8). …read more

See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest …read more

“In that day will I raise up the tabernacle of David that is fallen, and close up the breaches thereof; and I will raise up his ruins, and I will build it as in the days of old” (Amos 9:11). …read more

“Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name” (Luke 11:2).

Reverence is a “profound respect mingled with fear and affection, as for a holy being or place, or an exalted thing.” …read more

“The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; and the reapers are the angels” (Matthew 13:39). …read more

We have come a long way through the harvest, the ending period of the Gospel Age, toward the Kingdom. Brethren living early in the harvest forecast that the time of trouble would arrive at the close of 40 years, which from 1874, would be 1914. There the time of trouble predicted in Daniel 12:1 did commence, with the first war known to history as a World War. …read more

