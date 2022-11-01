Table of Content – November/December 2022

Volume 104, Number 6

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." This issue of the Herald is dedicated to appreciating God in our life and finding ways in which we can better show and live our gratitude.

In the Beginning – Thanksgiving

Types and shadows in the Hebrew scriptures are among the delightful gifts that Jehovah has given to the New Creation. A study of these pictures brings to light marvelous details of God's plan and the parts we have to play in it. The richness of these fine points enhances the clearly stated doctrines of truth in the New Testament.

Peace and Thank Offerings in the Tabernacle

The reign of Hezekiah was a turning point in Israel's history. His father Ahaz had led Israel astray. He had "sacrificed unto the gods of Damascus … But they were the ruin of him, and of all Israel" (2 Chronicles 28:23). Hezekiah restored Israel to the worship of Jehovah. "In the first year of his reign, in the first month [he] opened the doors of the house of Jehovah, and repaired them" (2 Chronicles 29:3). He then urged the priests and Levites to "now sanctify yourselves, and sanctify the house of Jehovah, the God of your fathers" (verse 5).

Thank Offerings of Hezekiah

Imagine a man who heads home from his job after a long, busy day of work. He suddenly realizes that he has forgotten the anniversary present for his wife that he intended to buy that day. So, he stops at a store to buy something and finds the perfect gift after looking around. The line to pay is long, and just before his turn comes up, he reaches for his wallet, but it is not there. He feels in every pants pocket, but it is nowhere to be found. Finally, he panics that he may have left his wallet at work. In desperation, he reaches inside his suit coat pocket and eureka! There is his wallet! Barely audible, he whispers, "Oh, thank God."

Thanking Our Heavenly Father

See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest

News and Views

The pandemic lockdown combined with massive government relief programs has seriously weakened economies around the world. Russian sanctions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine have caused spikes in the price of energy. In Europe, natural gas has increased over 400 percent.

Global Financial Crisis

"The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works" (Psalms 145:8-9).

Psalm 145

“Give thanks to the LORD of hosts, for the LORD is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!” (Jeremiah 33:11, scriptures from Revised Standard Version unless otherwise noted).

Jeremiah chapter 32 describes the siege of Jerusalem by the army of Babylon and Jeremiah’s prophecy that the city would be taken, and King Zedekiah captured and taken to Babylon. … read more

The Prophecy of Jeremiah 33

“What shall I render unto Jehovah for all his benefits toward me? I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of Jehovah” (Psalms 116:12-13, scriptures from RVIC, unless otherwise noted).

The 116th Psalm is a love song of thanksgiving and praise to Jehovah for deliverance from a personal life and death situation, most likely experienced by King David himself. It is one of the Egyptian Hallel Psalms (Psalms 113-118) which came to be sung in connection with the Passover meal and other Hebrew festivals. In Hebrew, halal means “Praise.”1 … read more

What Shall I Render unto Jehovah?

“Be thankful, whatever the circumstances may be. If you follow this advice you will be working out the will of God expressed to you in Jesus Christ” (1 Thessalonians 5:18, scriptures from J.B. Phillips translation unless otherwise noted).

Worldly people may attribute favorable events to good luck, but a consecrated student of the Bible knows differently (Matthew 5:45). For them, they become a time for gratitude (Acts 14:17, Psalm 16:12-14). … read more

Cause for Gratitude

Life’s Problems

