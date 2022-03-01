Jesus’ Passovers, and Christian Growth

In the Beginning – Jesus’ Passovers and Christian Growth

Memorial is a special season for brethren. It is a solemn, reflective time. We remember the experiences of Jesus, and give thanks for the wonderful results that come from them.

These include a justified standing before God, for those of faith. A Heavenly Hope for those who are devoted to the cause of Christ. The assurance of God’s providence over His children during every circumstance of life. The recovery from sin and death for every person, past or present, worldwide. And the prospect of unending, wonderful, perfect life for every being that will appreciatively accept it.

The price for God was high. It cost Him the suffering and death of his dearly beloved and devoted son, Jesus. The cost for Jesus was high. Entering Jerusalem during the last week of his ministry, he asked reflectively, “Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour? But for this cause came I unto this hour” (John 12:27). The value to us is inestimable: unending life and happiness.

In this issue we will look at the four Passover seasons during the ministry of Jesus. The articles examining these will consider various experiences and lessons reaped from each occasion. Jesus brought redemption for the world. But his legacy exceeds even that costly gift. Jesus also taught the principles that we should follow in our Christian life, after attaining a redeemed re-standing before God. Even the world appreciates these principles to some extent — and in the Millennial Kingdom of Christ they will appreciate and imbibe them fully.

However, that is the privilege of saints now. Further, we have the opportunity to express our devoted thanks by accepting, in the present time, some of the trials of faith that also pressed upon Jesus. We share in the sufferings of Christ now, and we will share the glory of Christ later. The benefits that will accrue to us will be more than we deserve.

The final four articles of this issue pertain to the experiences of the present, for the saints, during their development of Christlikeness, in order “to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light” (Colossians 1:12). First are two lessons about Christian virtues — Friendship, among ourselves and with God, and Humility, one of the fairest of Christian graces. Then follow two lessons urging us to carefulness and diligence in our Christian walk, to be wary of “Not Quite” meeting the standard, and an exhortation to studied effort to be “Approved” unto God.

We hope this may be a step in preparing our hearts for the season.



