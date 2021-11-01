In the Beginning

The Gospel of John

The Gospel of John Issue

The Gospel of John provides an in-depth look at many aspects of Jesus’ earthly ministry. This issue of the Herald looks in detail at chapters three through eleven of John’s Gospel and considers the teachings, miracles, and example of Jesus as recorded by the apostle. What John described is the “good shepherd” of the sheep who healed the lame, gave sight to the blind, fed the multitudes, and raised the dead. John’s Gospel brings to light our Lord as the Messiah, sent by God to redeem the world, and how he was received by Jews, the leaders of Israel, and Gentiles.

God Sent His Son examines our Lord’s conversation with Nicodemus and how Jesus revealed the need to be begotten, and then born, of the spirit to enter the kingdom of heaven.

Water of Life reviews Jesus’ conversation with the Samaritan woman at the well near Sychar. In this discussion, Jesus revealed himself as the Messiah and offered to her and all who would accept him, living waters.

Our Lord’s healing of the lame man at the pool of Bethesda and how it pictured the

healing of mankind in Christ’s earthly kingdom is the subject of “Wilt Thou Be Made

Whole?”

The Bread of Life considers Jesus’ feeding of the five thousand and his subsequent lesson about being the bread of life, of whom all must partake to gain life.

Jesus’ public ministry in Jerusalem during the Feast of Tabernacles and his lesson about the water of life is examined in Jesus’ Ministry of the Waters of Life.

“Before Abraham Was Born, I Am” reviews a conversation between Jesus and the Jewish leaders where he reveals himself as the Messiah, the one sent by God to redeem Israel and the world.

Amazing Grace shows how our Lord healed the man born blind and how that event changed the man’s life.

The Good Shepherd considers how Jesus is the good shepherd who gave his life for the sheep, and the oneness Jesus shares with the Heavenly Father.

Finally, The Raising of Lazarus explores perhaps Jesus’ greatest miracle and the lessons it holds for the Church and for the future resurrection of Israel and mankind.

May this record of Jesus’ ministry by the Apostle John stir our hearts and minds to greater zeal and faithfulness in being conformed to the image of God’s dear Son. Amen.

