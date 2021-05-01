Table of Contents – May/June 2021

Vol 103, Number 3

The Acts of the Apostles

This issue takes us through The Acts of the Apostles and the amazing transitions in the years following Jesus’ crucifiction. A start up faith in the Roman Empire would be treacherous by any measure… read more

The Acts of the Apostles – In the Beginning

“If none of those things is true whereof these accuse me, no man can give me up unto them, I appeal unto Ceasar” Acts 25:11

Each Book of the Bible was written with a purpose. The Acts of The Apostles was written by Luke to the Roman Official, Theophilus,..as a legal defence for the Apostle Paul before Ceasar’s court …read more



Author and Origin of the Book of Acts

Ye are the light of the world,. A city set on a hill, cannot be hidden. Matthew 5:14

Paul’s work in Rome is revealed to have become much more important than a mere defense of himself and his ministry. It became a defense of Christianity itself…read more

A City Set On a Hill

“Repent therefore, and turn again, that your sins may be blotted out, that the times of refreshing may come from the presence (face) of the Lord. ” Acts 3:19 RSV

In one of the most beautiful and compelling accounts in Acts, the apostles, Peter and John went to the Temple in the ninth hour (3 pm) the hour of prayer… read more

The Establishment of the Church

“And the word of God increased, and the number of the disciples multiplied in Jerusalem greatly, and a great company of the priests were obedient to the faith” (Acts 6:7)

In the development of God’s precious disciples, change is the undeniable constant. God uses change as a tool to accomplish His sanctifying work……read more

Change, Adversity, and Sanctification

“And he shewed us how he had seen an angel in his house, which stood and said unto him, Send men to Joppa and call for Simon, whose surname is Peter (Acts 11:13) The faithful witnesses and evangelical work of the early church added thousands to the church…but this early success of preaching the gospel also brought intense persecution from the Jewish religious leaders, which in turn sent Christians fleeing from Jerusalem…read more

Explosive Growth

Governments world-wide are looking at ways for the people to prove they have been inoculated against the Coronavirus. The UK government will consider whether Britons need proof of vaccination …to return to the office or attend events…read more

He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaketh the bow; and cutteth the spear in sunder; He burneth the chariots in the fire” (Psalms 46:9)…read more

News and Views

“Cancel Culture“: A modern internet phenomenon where a person is ejected from influence or fame by questionable actions. It is caused by a critical mass of people who are quick to judge and slow to question… read more

“Cancel Culture” – Today in Prophecy

“Now there were at Antioch, in the church that was there, prophets and teachers, Barnabas and Symon that was called Niger, and Lucius of Cyrene, and Manaen the foster brother of Herod the tetrarch, and Saul (Acts 13:1 RVIC)

Saul had been at Antioch for almost a year. He was ready…..read more

Paul’s New Faith

Then came he to Derbe and Lystra: and, behold, a certain disciple was there, named Timotheus, the son of a certain woman, which was a Jewess, and believed; but his father was a Greek.” (Acts 16:1)

The beginning of Paul’s second missionary journey is summarized in Acts 15…He went through Syria and Cilicia, confirming the churches…read more

Paul’s Second Missionary Journey

“But, none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24)

Acts 19-21 catalogs the amaZing detail of Paul’s final work in Asia and his journey to Jerusalem where he would be taken prisoner…read more

The Tireless Apostle Paul

“Imitate me, as I also imitate Christ” (1 Cor 11:1, CSB)

These words were surely the result of clarity of understanding of how Paul’s life and apostolic mission would provide living patterns for Christians throughout the Gospel Age…read more

Just Like Jesus

The Winds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



