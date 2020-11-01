Table of Contents – November/December 2020

November / December 2020

Volume 102, Number 6



One of the most recognized passages of scripture associated with our Lord Jesus is Isaiah 9:6‑7. “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace, On the throne of David and over his kingdom, To establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore…read more

The passage of Isaiah 9:6,7 is often included in Christmas greetings. How

many people stop and think of the significance of the first part of this prophecy, “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us” (NASB)?… read more

For God So Loved the World

The Holy Scriptures tell us that from the foundation of the earth, God foreknew that a ransom for mankind would be necessary. Therefore, He put a plan in place that would rescue His human creation and give honor to His son. Jesus, as “a lamb unblemished and spotless … he was foreknown before the foundation of the world” (1 Peter 1:19-20 NASB)…read more

Mankind’s coming ruler audio

Wonderful. What a positive expression of joy, of inspiring delight, pleasure, or admiration. When we truly see Jesus, we understand just how wonderful that “wonderful” can be. He was not only the express image of the Heavenly Father — but he was the apple of the Father’s eye! Jesus was not only God’s delight and joy — but as we come to know him through the scriptural testimony, Jesus becomes our inspiring delight and joy and, eventually, the world’s as well…read more

While the title given in this passage, “mighty God,” might be misunderstood to apply to our Heavenly Father, we find many scriptures that reveal Jesus is a mighty god in God’s plan of salvation.

The power of His Christ audio

About 8 in 10 Americans said religious freedom issues are at least somewhat important to them, with 55% saying they are very important, according to a newly released poll conducted by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research…read more

The Abraham Accords

“As for Ishmael, I have heard thee: Behold, I have blessed him, and will make him fruitful, and will multiply him exceedingly; twelve princes shall he beget, and I will make him a great nation. But my covenant will I establish with Isaac” (Genesis 17:20, 21)…read more

“The Everlasting Father” is a title ascribed to our Lord Jesus. It is but one title among many that define our Lord’s inheritance for laying down his life as the “man Christ Jesus.” Who would dispute the appropriateness of such a title? This title, though not effective now, will be operational at our Lord’s second advent when he begins the work of restoring the world of mankind (The Atonement Between God and Man, pages 141‑142)…read more

Of all the titles given in the Bible for the Son of God, perhaps none is more pleasant to the tongue and the mind than “the Prince of Peace.” There is no human heart that does not yearn, at least at some deep subconscious level, for more peace in life. The very thought that the Bible prophesies a future ruler whose government is so characterized by the tranquility that he is called the Prince of Peace, brings comfort and hope…read more

The word “government” in Isaiah 9:7 derives from the same Hebrew word. It is clear that more than what we would consider being a “government” is implied. We need to recognize Messiah as a “Prince with Power,” a prince worthy of commendation, obedience, and respect by his people. A prince who will hold God’s law as a sacred trust, have a genuine love for the people he serves, a heart that is open to their problems, and a willingness to assist in resolving the problems at hand. His ear will ever be open to their cry…read more

Isaiah’s prophecy of the Messiah in chapter 9 closes with the statement, “The zeal of the LORD of hosts will accomplish this” (Isaiah 9:7). The entire promise of the Messiah and his kingdom rests on the foundation of God’s

zeal. This reveals to us God’s commitment to bring His plan of salvation for mankind to fruition…read more

Whenever we examine a passage of scripture, it is important to frame it in the context of surrounding verses to correctly understand its meaning. The prophet Isaiah provides us with exciting insights into God’s plan in just two verses. Our examination of these verses will use the New International Version translation because it seems to accurately render the Hebrew text here…read more

Restoration poem

Restoration from Poems of the Way

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



