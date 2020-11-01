In the beginning – Isaiah 9:6-7 audio

One of the most recognized passages of scripture associated with our Lord Jesus is Isaiah 9:6‑7. “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace, On the throne of David and over his kingdom, To establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will accomplish this” (NASB).

This issue of the Herald looks in detail at this prophecy, what it conveys about God’s plan for man’s salvation, and the role our Lord will play in that plan.

“For God So Loved the World” examines why our Lord came to earth as a first‑born son, where he was born, and what the events of his early life reveal about him.

“Mankind’s Coming New Ruler” shows how God’s coming earthly kingdom will rest on Christ’s shoulders, how Jesus qualified to become head of that kingdom, and how he will fulfill God’s promises to David.

The wonderful character of our Lord Jesus and how he will serve as mankind’s teacher is the subject of “Mankind’s Great Future Teacher.”

“The Power of His Christ” considers how Jesus will be a mighty god, what is the source of his power, and how he will exercise that power in his earthly kingdom.

Jesus’ role as the everlasting father and what groups of mankind he brings to life are examined in “Life-Giving Spirit.”

“He Came and Preached Peace” reviews mankind’s need for peace and how Jesus brings them peace in his earthly kingdom.

“Upon the Throne of David” shows how our risen Lord will be a prince with power and a worthy successor to the throne of David.

“My Righteousness to be Revealed” considers how Christ’s kingdom or realm will be established forever on the foundation of jus‑

tice and righteousness.

Finally, “I Will Appoint You” explores God’s commitment to and zeal in bringing his plan for man’s salvation to fruition through His only begotten son.

May this prophecy of Jesus Christ encourage your hearts and minds to greater zeal and faithfulness in being conformed to his example and

following in his footsteps of sacrifice. Amen.

