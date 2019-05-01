Table of Contents- May/June 2019

Our Lord’s Great Prophecy in Matthew 24-25 prophesies events from the harvest of the Jewish Age to the harvest of the Gospel Age, and the eighteen centuries between. First, we examine the six sections of chapter 24 in separate articles to find instructions for our day. The articles note parallels between the ending of the Jewish Age and the ending of the Gospel Age. Read more…

“When shall these things be?” (Matthew 24:3).

Jesus’ disciples engaged him with three specific questions about his prophecy of the destruction of the Temple. Jesus surely relished their curiosity and their great faith! Their questions may be summarized as: Read more…

Our Lord’s Great Prophecy in Matthew 24 is part of one of Jesus’ longest discourses. In the first 11 verses of this prophecy, Jesus explains the events, deceptions, and persecutions his disciples will witness and experience in the time between his impending departure and his promised return — the presence, or parousia, about which they inquired.Read more…

“Depart ye, depart ye, go ye out from thence, touch no unclean thing; go ye out of the midst of her; cleanse yourselves, ye that bear the vessels of Jehovah” (Isaiah 52:11 ASV

The Lord’s Great Prophecy is one of the most insightful lessons given by Jesus during his earthly ministry. It was given in the final few days of his life among a series of events which judged the nation, taught the people, prepared his disciples and apostles for the events to come, and strengthened the body members at the end of the age. It answered questions to things that were keenly sought and anticipated by his faithful followers, not only at the time of the prophecy, but all throughout the age of sacrifice and especially at the time of the Lord’s return and thereafter. Read more…

“Notes of Hope,” a collection of musical works composed by prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps, were played to the public for the very first time at a Jerusalem concert on the 73rd anniversary of the day that the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp was liberated by the British. The collection is the work of Italian maestro, composer and musicologist Prof. Francesco Lotoro, who had collected the rescued work of death camp inmates over a 30 year period. Read more…

“For the Lord God of hosts has a day of tumult and trampling and confusion in the valley of vision, a battering down of walls and a shouting to the mountains” (Isaiah 22:5 ESV).

On January 8, 1835, politicians in Washington gathered to celebrate what then-President Andrew Jackson had just accomplished. A senator rose to make the big announcement: “Gentlemen … the national debt … is PAID.” That was the one time in U.S. history when the country was debt free. It lasted exactly one year. This past February, the U.S. national debt reached $22 trillion, according to figures released by the Treasury Department. Read more…

“Now from the fig tree learn her parable: when her branch has now become tender and putteth forth its leaves, ye know that the summer is nigh.”1 Our Lord spoke this parable during the last week of his earthly ministry. It was part of the great prophecy he gave to his disciples. He used this symbol of “the fig tree” as one of the signs that would unfold and be revealed in advance of the kingdom of God. He says of that approaching day, “know ye that ‘it’ is nigh, even at the doors” (Matthew 24:33, Luke 21:31). Read more…

The question of whether “the faithful and wise servant” is an individual Christian or a group of Christians is not easily answered from Matthew 24 alone, but Luke 12 elaborates. Read more..

Bible scholars have studied and discussed this important prophecy for many years, sometimes coming to different conclusions. However, it contains practical lessons as well. Some are suggested here for consideration. Read more…

“Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, who took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom” (Matthew 25:1). Matthew 24 is followed by three parables, which speak of servants preparing for Christ’s return, servants during the first phase of His presence, and the world during the glorious phase of his presence. Read more…

