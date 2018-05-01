Table of Contents-May/June 2018

1. In The Beginning

While their messages were generally shorter, the last 12 prophets of the Old Testament were anything but minor. Their prophecies speak of the punishment due to Judah and the surrounding nations because of their idolatry and unrighteousness. They describe aspects of the great trouble or

2. The Poetic Prophet

"But as for me, I will look unto the LORD; I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me" (Micah 7:7 NASB). (Part 1 of this article was published in the May-June 2017 Herald issue on "Minor Prophets — Part 1."

2. Nahum’s Prophecy for Our Day

“Jehovah is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that take refuge in Him” (Nahum 1:7)

3. Habakkuk, the Unknown Prophet

"And Jehovah answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon the tablets, that he may run that readeth it. For the vision is yet for the appointed time, and it hasteth toward the end, and shall not lie: though it tarry, wait for it because it will surely come, it will not delay" (Habakkuk 2:2,3, RVIC

4. Zephaniah and a Pure Language

“For then will I turn to the people a pure language, that they may all call upon the name of the LORD, to serve him with one consent” (Zephaniah 3:9).

5. News and Views

The global population is aging. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, 8.5% of people in the world in 2015 were aged 65 or older, and that will grow to 17% by 2050. — NIA, 2/28/2018

6. I Will Fill This House with Glory

“Once more in a little while, I am going to shake the heavens and the earth, the sea also and the dry land. I will shake all the nations” (Haggai 2:6,7. All scriptures are from the NASB).

7. Zechariah’s Eight Night Visions

“I lifted up mine eyes and saw” (Zechariah 1:18, 2:1, 5:1, 6:1 RVIC).

8. I Have Loved You. Did You Forget?

“In all their affliction He was afflicted, And the angel of His presence saved them; In His love and in His mercy He redeemed them, And He lifted them and carried them all the

days of old” (Isaiah 63:9).

9. Today in Prophecy

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution freed three million people from physical slavery over 150 years ago. Yet, today an estimated 25 million people in the world live in modern day slavery.

Backpage- God’s Judgement Day of Blessing