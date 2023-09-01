Table of Contents September/October 2023

September / October 2023 Volume 105, Number 5
In the Beginning – Book of Ecclesiastes
The book of Ecclesiastes is part of a collection generally identified as Wisdom Literature. It focuses on practical aspects of living through the perplexities of life. Although not specifically named, other than The Preacher (Qohelet in Hebrew), Solomon is recognized as the author. 1 Kings 11:1‑10 indicates that as he aged, he allowed the worship of other gods. This led to a rather cynical view of life. It is probable, however, that he returned to the worship of Jehovah later in life. Thus, Ecclesiastes contains great lessons for us in what Solomon learned from his departure and return to God. His final words in the book are "Fear God and keep His commandments."
The Words of Qohelet – Life is Best Lived Pursuing Jehovah
Written late in life after the author had indulged in a prolonged period of sensuous pleasures, the book of Ecclesiastes concludes that life is best lived pursuing Jehovah and His righteousness. The author shares his observation at the very beginning: "Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher; vanity of vanity, all is vanity" (verse 2). "Vanity" in the AV, translated by seventeenth-century men familiar with Latin, means "lack of value" rather than self-admiration. Modern translations have tried to find a better word to capture the thoughts of the text. Some prefer the word, "futility."
A Life of Experiences – A Heart to Seek Wisdom
Few in history can claim the gift of wisdom from Jehovah. Solomon was one of them. When he became king of Israel, he knew that he would fail without divine guidance. Unfortunately, he eventually was overcome with pride in his own power and influence. The wisdom he gained as a gift from Jehovah became secondary to his pursuit of worldly pleasure. The lessons from his own words during this transition are valuable for new creatures with the gift of wisdom endowed to us through the holy Spirit.
Observations About Life – A Time for Every Purpose
King Solomon was one of the most celebrated kings in Jewish history. Being one of David's sons (2 Samuel 5:14), he was called Jedidiah by Jehovah through the prophet Nathan. The name means "beloved of Jehovah." However, his mother Bath-sheba named him Solomon (2 Samuel 12:24-25). Solomon reigned for approximately 40 years. Most historians date his reign from approximately 970 to 931 BC.1 Solomon provided insights derived from Jehovah's gift of wisdom which he preserved in God's word. He helps solidify doctrines we have come to understand. He also provided an example of what not to do in our consecrated journey.
Reflections of the Preacher – A Recurring Theme
The Book of Ecclesiastes is a book of reflections. While it is agreed that the writer was Solomon, the author calls himself "The Preacher." His reflections on life consider his personal circumstances given the wisdom with which God blessed him. He asks many questions about various situations in life and concludes that life, whether poor or wealthy, is not worth living without a purpose in how one lives
Wise Counsel – Relationships Above Things
The phrase "under the sun," occurs only in the book of Ecclesiastes, some 29 times. Solomon uses it to describe an earthly life, notably without direction from or respect for, Jehovah. He saw and experienced self‑indulgence, which left him frustrated and unsatisfied. He eventually saw that appreciating the beauty of God's creation and feeling His presence gave the only true satisfaction. The message for us in this section of Ecclesiastes is to value our relationships above our things, and to see that possessions and enjoyment are transient. This is the key to joy in life.
The Need for Wisdom – A Precious Commodity
The value of wisdom is expressed also in Proverbs, "Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding" (Proverbs 4:7). Although Solomon was gifted by God with wisdom, he recognized that this quality could otherwise be challenging to obtain
Life, in Retrospect – Lessons of Life
In Ecclesiastes chapters ten, eleven, and twelve, Solomon looks back on his life and what lessons the years have taught him. Beginning in chapter ten, Solomon presents his observations, from personal experience, on growing old. Having already declared numerous times that all material gain is vanity, Solomon recognizes that, on the other hand, a person's reputation for wisdom and honor is a lasting and valuable possession to be nurtured and protected
Epilogue – Every Deed
Ecclesiastes closes as it opens — an assessment that all is vanity, or mere breath.1 After extensively discussing the vanity of life, Solomon points us toward God: "Fear God and keep His commands." John later added that our efforts will be rewarded, "For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments; and his commandments are not burdensome (grievous)" (1 John 5:3)
