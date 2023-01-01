Table of Content – January/February 2023

Volume 105, Number 1

There are lessons to be learned from the experiences of the kings of Israel, including some of the less well‑known kings. … read more

Concerning Less Known Kings presents an overview of the kings of Judah and Israel. … read more

Among the early kings of Judah, Abijah and Asa began well. They were each attacked by an enemy with superior numbers. However, when they cried unto Je­hovah, they became victorious. Yet later Abijah practiced the sins of Rehoboam, and still later, Asa sought help from Syria. Similarly, when we have appealed to God, let us not return to our old ways. Let us not appeal to the world for help and so, become more obligated to it. … read more

Great as King Solomon was at the begin­ning of his reign, his rule degraded in time when he failed to put God first in his personal life and in governing policies. Al­though no rebellion took place during his reign, dissatisfaction was felt. His compromises to God’s laws would be a catalyst in the spiritual decline and division of the united monarchy. This became evident after he was succeeded by his son, King Rehoboam of Judah, and King Jeroboam of Israel. … read more

This is the story about King Jehu in 2 Kings 9 and 10. He is not talked about much in spite of the important role he played in Old Testament history, dur­ing Israel’s recurring worship of false idols. Jehu, who started as God’s anointed king, was like King Solomon: he had a good beginning but not a good ending. What intended lessons may benefit us, that we can learn and apply to ourselves? … read more

See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest …. read more

In 2014, Ligonier Ministries and LifeWay Re­search began a biennial survey seeking what Americans believe about God, salvation, ethics, and the Bible. In this year’s report, titled, The State of Theology, the survey found a continued increase in skepticism and irrelevance in what has been called “orthodox” doctrine and practice. Those people who claim to be evangelical Christians showed surprising changes in their view of accepted doctrine. … read more

The End Thereof are the Ways of Death Jehoash, also known as Joash, appears frequently in the narratives of Kings and Chronicles and means “God has given.” Joash, son of Ahaziah and the seventh King of Judah, ascended the throne at the age of seven, after his wicked grandmother Athaliah had been killed at the command of Jehoiada the priest (2 Chronicles 23:12‑15)…. read more

The scriptural record of the reign of King Manasseh is a cautionary account of his initial rejection of Jehovah and of a king contributing to his nation’s decline into idolatry. It is, however, also one of repentance, humility, mercy, and hope. It shows us what can happen if we stray from the principles and standards that Jehovah expects of his people. It also shows us that Jehovah is the God of mercy, love, and reconciliation. … read more

It might be the weekend, and you are headed to the supermarket when you stumble upon a friend you have not seen in months. As you open your mouth to say “Hello,” you re­alize that you made a promise to that friend months ago that you completely forgot to keep. If you have ever had an experience like this, you could imagine the awkward feeling this person had at that moment. … read more

Learning from the Mistakes of Others Most of us learn by experience. Wise men learn from other people’s mistakes. … read more

The Hebrew word yom is usually trans­lated “day,” though sometimes “year,” or “annually.” Per Gesenius, the derivation is apparently from yacham, mean­ing “heat.” Thus, we speak of the heat of the day around noon or mid-afternoon, or the heat of the summer as the warm part of the year. Hence, prophecies of “days” may be under­stood as either 24-hour days or as years, ac­cording to the reader’s understanding of the context. … read more

Others

Lord, help me live from day to day

In such a self-forgetful way

That even when I kneel to pray

My prayer shall be for others.

Help me in all the work I do

To ever be sincere and true

And know that all I do for you

Must needs be done for others.

Others, Lord, yes others:

Let this my motto be;

Help me to live for others

That I may live like Thee.

—Charles D. Meigs

