Table of Content – January/February 2023

In the Beginning – Lessons from Less Known Kings of Israel and Judah
There are lessons to be learned from the experiences of the kings of Israel, including some of the less well‑known kings.
Concerning Less Known Kings
Concerning Less Known Kings presents an overview of the kings of Judah and Israel.
King Jeroboam and King Rehoboam – Two Wrongs Did Not Make It Right
Among the early kings of Judah, Abijah and Asa began well. They were each attacked by an enemy with superior numbers. However, when they cried unto Jehovah, they became victorious. Yet later Abijah practiced the sins of Rehoboam, and still later, Asa sought help from Syria. Similarly, when we have appealed to God, let us not return to our old ways. Let us not appeal to the world for help and so, become more obligated to it.
Ahab, Errant King of Israel – Lessons from Ahab’s Life
Great as King Solomon was at the beginning of his reign, his rule degraded in time when he failed to put God first in his personal life and in governing policies. Although no rebellion took place during his reign, dissatisfaction was felt. His compromises to God's laws would be a catalyst in the spiritual decline and division of the united monarchy. This became evident after he was succeeded by his son, King Rehoboam of Judah, and King Jeroboam of Israel.
King Jehu, the Anointed of Israel – Anointed for a Mission
This is the story about King Jehu in 2 Kings 9 and 10. He is not talked about much in spite of the important role he played in Old Testament history, during Israel's recurring worship of false idols. Jehu, who started as God's anointed king, was like King Solomon: he had a good beginning but not a good ending. What intended lessons may benefit us, that we can learn and apply to ourselves?
News and Views – Current Events
See religious, political, social, financial and Israel-related items of interest
Today in Prophecy – Changes in Christianity
In 2014, Ligonier Ministries and LifeWay Research began a biennial survey seeking what Americans believe about God, salvation, ethics, and the Bible. In this year's report, titled, The State of Theology, the survey found a continued increase in skepticism and irrelevance in what has been called "orthodox" doctrine and practice. Those people who claim to be evangelical Christians showed surprising changes in their view of accepted doctrine.
King Joash of Judah, the Ingrate
The End Thereof are the Ways of Death Jehoash, also known as Joash, appears frequently in the narratives of Kings and Chronicles and means "God has given." Joash, son of Ahaziah and the seventh King of Judah, ascended the throne at the age of seven, after his wicked grandmother Athaliah had been killed at the command of Jehoiada the priest (2 Chronicles 23:12‑15)
The Repentance of Manasseh – A Sinner Not Beyond Hope
The scriptural record of the reign of King Manasseh is a cautionary account of his initial rejection of Jehovah and of a king contributing to his nation's decline into idolatry. It is, however, also one of repentance, humility, mercy, and hope. It shows us what can happen if we stray from the principles and standards that Jehovah expects of his people. It also shows us that Jehovah is the God of mercy, love, and reconciliation.
King Zedekiah, the Oath Breaker – A Lesson from the Life of King Zedekiah
It might be the weekend, and you are headed to the supermarket when you stumble upon a friend you have not seen in months. As you open your mouth to say "Hello," you realize that you made a promise to that friend months ago that you completely forgot to keep. If you have ever had an experience like this, you could imagine the awkward feeling this person had at that moment.
Summary Lessons
Learning from the Mistakes of Others Most of us learn by experience. Wise men learn from other people's mistakes.
Babylon’s Sins – A Listing
More on the 1260 Years – A Time Prophecy Question
The Hebrew word yom is usually translated "day," though sometimes "year," or "annually." Per Gesenius, the derivation is apparently from yacham, meaning "heat." Thus, we speak of the heat of the day around noon or mid-afternoon, or the heat of the summer as the warm part of the year. Hence, prophecies of "days" may be understood as either 24-hour days or as years, according to the reader's understanding of the context.
Others
Lord, help me live from day to day
In such a self-forgetful way
That even when I kneel to pray
My prayer shall be for others.
Help me in all the work I do
To ever be sincere and true
And know that all I do for you
Must needs be done for others.
Others, Lord, yes others:
Let this my motto be;
Help me to live for others
That I may live like Thee.
—Charles D. Meigs
