In the Beginning

Pictures of the Kingdom

Those who understand God’s Divine Plan have a great advantage. They are blessed to have a better understanding of the true character of God and of our Lord Jesus, and what we should be doing to serve them. This is no small blessing, for they have often been misrepresented.

Believers in God’s plan have been given a wonderful hope for the future. “As it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God” (1 Corinthians 2:9,10). Through the scriptures, we begin to comprehend the magnitude of God’s kingdom. Who could ever hope to be raised from the dead with the prospect of eternal life without that message from God’s plan?

The number of articles in this issue has been reduced to four. This allows for more comprehensive descriptions and explanations of some amazing pictures for us to cherish. We encourage readers to study these articles in addition to reading through them. What God has provided for our mental vision is thrilling because of the grand scope of what they reveal.

The first article, “Principles That Lead to Eternal Life,” describes why man fell and the downward spiral of sin. Essential principles are conveyed in this painful experience. The permission of evil will help plant humility in the heart of mankind in preparation for the Highway of Holiness.

“Joseph’s Work of Blessing” chronicles the life of Joseph and how his experiences parallel the work of Jesus, in both his first and second advents. The parallels are striking. A chart at the end of the article lists Joseph’s many experiences and their possible typical applications.

“Ezekiel’s Vision of a New Temple” examines the vision given by God in the last nine chapters of Ezekiel. Though the prophet was not provided with an explanation of what he saw, our understanding of the Tabernacle, the New Jerusalem, and God’s plan in general, helps to decipher much of the symbolism in this beautiful vision. However, the suggested interpretations are not dogmatic but simply reasonable applications as they appear to the compiler. Color illustrations are provided as diagrams to aid in following the narrative of the vision.

The final article, “The New Jerusalem,” provides another insight into the glorious nature of God’s kingdom. Mathematical correlations to other Biblical symbology are explained. In addition, a connection is made to the vision of Ezekiel and the River of Life which proceeds out of the temple. Yes, life, that is what God’s plan promises. What a thrill that He has woven this theme throughout the Bible for our hope, edification, and to His glory. May this issue enhance our focus on the grand future God’s plan holds for each of us!

