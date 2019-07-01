Sabbath Healings of Jesus

July/ August 2019

Listen to audio https://bibleheraldmagazine.files.wordpress.com/2019/06/2019_07-08_01_in-the-beginning.mp3

During his earthly ministry, Jesus healed many people. “A great throng of people from all Judea and Jerusalem and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon … had come to hear him and to be healed of their diseases … for power was coming from him and

healing them all” (Luke 6:17-19 NASB). But of special note are the healings that Jesus performed on the Sabbath.

The Sabbath, instituted by God under the Law Covenant, was designed to provide rest and refreshment to the children of Israel. It typified a greater period of rest and refreshment to the entire human family — Christ’s earthly kingdom. Jesus was the Lord of Sabbath and the healing he performed on the Sabbath pictured the breadth of that kingdom’s work. This issue focuses on the Sabbath healings of Jesus as noted on the chart of Jesus’ miracles shown on page four.

“The Man with an Unclean Spirit” shows how the kingdom healing will begin by removing the evil influence of Satan and the fallen angels from mankind. Spiritually speaking, no lion or vicious beast will be permitted to deceive or stumble mankind as they walk up the highway of holiness to perfection and harmony with God (Isaiah 35:8,9).

“Healing the World” reviews how Jesus’ healing of Peter’s mother-in-law from a fever demonstrates the healing of mankind from the infection of sin.

“The Man Who Could Not Walk” looks at Jesus’ healing of the lame man lying by the pool of Bethesda. His healing illustrates how Christ and the church will heal both man’s physical lameness and his inability to walk in paths of righteousness.

“Man with the Withered Hand” reviews this man’s healing by Jesus in the synagogue. This event pictures how the kingdom will heal man’s inability to perform righteous works, acceptable to God.

“The Man Born Blind” examines Jesus’ healing of the man who was blind from birth. This healing illustrates how man’s spiritual, as well as his literal, eyesight will be restored.

“To Heal or Not to Heal” looks at Jesus’ healing of the woman who had been bent over for 18 years. Her healing shows how the kingdom will help mankind stand erect before God in their own righteousness.

Finally, “The Man with Dropsy” shows that Christ’s kingdom will soften man’s heart so that God’s law can be written therein, and

thus mankind can become God’s people (Ezekiel 36:26-28).

May the many healings of Jesus, particularly those on the Sabbath, remind us of God’s great love for humanity and encourage each of us to be faithful in our covenant of sacrifice so that we can assist our Lord in this healing work.