In the Beginning

Trespasses

While we are in the flesh, though we are new creatures in development, we are subject to mistakes. Sometimes these are simple slips, but sometimes they are trespasses that are more concerning. If we care about circumspection in our walk and

introspection about our conduct, then we will have occasion to consider the trespasses of ourselves, and sometimes others that we observe.

In the laws of Leviticus, there were three basic offerings: Burnt offerings, Peace offerings, and Sin offerings. Of the third set, there were special offerings named Trespass offerings for offenses of special weight. These required the offender not only to offer prescribed, and sometimes costly, offerings to express repentance, but also to make even monetary compensations,

plus 20% additional. These served to impress the repentant offender with the weight of the offense, and helped the offender appreciate the value of being reinstated to a fresh standing before God.

Likewise, we should consider our trespasses soberly, make good for impositions they may have made upon others, evidence sincere regret, and seek not to repeat the offense.

Because of the approaching Memorial season, our first article considers “The Last Day” of Jesus’ ministry, including the emblems of his death. At this season especially, it is appropriate

for us to reflect on how we can avoid personal trespasses in the coming year.

Our second article is on “The Great Multitude,” reminding us of the class who is not as careful as they might be in avoiding trespasses, and also of God’s mercy and grace to provide

such a wonderful reward even to these.

Our third article reminds us of the wonderful virtues of “Mercy,” an article from a lesson by one of the most devoted laborers in the work of the PBI, Br. Michael Nekora.

Our fourth article is an insightful, engaging comparison of three views of Heavenly Wisdom. It has deep insights into the lessons about wisdom from Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Job.

Our fifth article speaks of highly personal life experiences expressing God’s patience, goodness, and overcoming grace. It is titled “Which Sin is the Worst?”

Our final article is a sobering look at “Spiritual Murder,” drawing from the wide experience of an old soldier of the cross, now gone from us, but remembered by brethren worldwide. John wrote, “Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer.” Do brethren need reminders of this text? Experience suggests, Yes.

We hope these lessons from many experienced brethren help us all in putting aside the weaknesses of the flesh, in order to better “follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth” (Revelation 14:4).