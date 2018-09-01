The Life of Christ

Listen to audio https://bibleheraldmagazine.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/2018_09-10_01_in-the-beginning.mp3

It is imperative for believers to study the life of our Lord, not only for his doctrinal teachings but also to learn from his dedicated lifestyle. Our world is far different than the one he lived in. So, we need to understand how to apply the principles he left us and live a sanctified life. There are many approaches to studying our Lord’s life. It is not possible to cover every feature in the limited space of this journal. We have selected only a few vital areas on which to focus our attention.

“Jesus’ Biography and Character” begins with the Logos and his pre‑human experience as a worker in the creative process of God. His devotion to God is seen even in his boyhood experiences. The temptations in the wilderness are examined and the article concludes at the first miracle. His ministry was now ready to expand.

“Character Teachings of Jesus” examines four lessons of Jesus, teaching important underlying principles. “The Unmerciful Servant” shows the importance of forgiveness. “The Ten

Lepers” teaches the need for heart appreciation and gratitude. “The Good Samaritan” emphasizes the need for us to show mercy and compassion. When the poor widow threw her two mites into the temple treasury Jesus profoundly said that she had given more than all others who donated out of their abundance. Jesus taught not only through words but by his personal example of sacrifice and devotion.

“Three Key Parables” delves into the important teachings of “The Rich Man and Lazarus,” “The Wheat and Tares,” and “The Wise and Foolish Virgins.”

“Touched by the Master” reviews four discussions of Jesus as he witnessed to Nicodemus, the Samaritan woman, the Centurion, and the sinful woman who washed Jesus’ feet.

“Our Benefits in Christ” discusses how an understanding of the ransom brings great hope, and our justification allows us to have a personal relationship with God. In addition, we are granted a measure of the holy Spirit as an “earnest of our inheritance.” We can now understand and have full confidence in the Abrahamic Promise and share a deeper fellowship on the precious plan of salvation.

“Jesus’ Last Days” covers Jesus’ final experiences as a man. The woman who anointed his feet from her alabaster box brought him comfort. The last Passover of Jesus with his disciples was a precious remembrance, with an important lesson of feet washing. Jesus’ agonizing prayer in Gethsemane is a lasting example of wanting God’s will, above our own preferences.

Finally, the concluding article is a lovely excerpt from The Life of Christ by Frederic Farrar. We sincerely hope that this issue is a blessing as we each contemplate the teachings and example of our Lord and Savior.