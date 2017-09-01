Table of Contents- Sept. Oct. 2017

1  In the Beginning

Though most of the Bible is easily understood, some verses are difficult, Some may be difficult for the reader, while some may be difficult to explain to others.read more…

2  Death, Hell, Heaven and Earth

Luke 23:43. Today in Paradise? Was Jesus promising the thief Hell? read more…

3  God and Perfection

Isaiah 45:5 Corinthians 4:4, 2 Corinthians 4:4, 1 Corintians 8:5  One God?  How can we harmonize these scriptures with each other and with Deuteronomy 6:4? read more…
  4  Atonement

John 1:14 (NASB) “And the Word became flesh. What does it mean?  read more…

5  Christian Walk

John 11:26 “And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” How can a believer now hope to never die? read more…

6  News and Views

 

read more…
7  Today in Prophecy

“But the day of the Lord will have come as a thief; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise and the elements shall be dissolved with fervent heat and the earth and the works that are therein shall be exposed (or discovered)” (2 Peter 3:10, RVIC)read more…

8  Christ’s Second Advent

2 Thes.s1:7-10. “At the revelation of the Lord Jesus from heaven with the angels of his power in flaming fire, rendering vengeance to them that know not God and to them that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus who shall suffer punishment even eternal destruction from the face of the Lord and from the glory of this might. read more…

9  Resurrection

John and 8:56  “Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it and was glad.” What is Jesus day?  How could Abraham have seen it?  read more…

10  Kingdom

How could Job hope to see God in his flesh?  read more…

 

11  Answers by Pastor C.T. Russell

Question 1 (1914)  If I am in harmony with Present Truth, as presented by Brother Russell, but live consistent in a church for years, what would I gain by coming out into the I.B.S . Association read more…

 

