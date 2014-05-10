Literature from the Pastoral Bible Institute
“Daniel the Beloved of Jehovah” has been a blessing and encouragement to many over the course of nearly a century since it was written. The God-given prophecies contained in the book of Daniel were intended to shine as a light in a dark place until the dawning of our day, to those who give heed to them. We urge the reader to study these deep truths with a fresh and open mind so the light of prophecy can help lead your path.
Download pdf of the book
“The Revelation of Jesus Christ” combines the original two volume set into one handsomely bound edition. It was originally published in 1923, just months before the author’s death. He was a deep student of prophesy. This book will be a valuable help in understanding the intricate symbolism of Revelation. Brother Streeter was one of the founding fathers of the Pastoral Bible Institute and we are happy that we can once again share his inspirational writings with all who want to learn more about — The Revelation of Jesus Christ!
Download pdf of the book
Download “Too Many Doors”
Free Booklets
- You may view the booklet on your screen by clicking on the “Title”. Your choice of any five of the booklets listed below are available free from the Pastoral Bible Institute. You just click “Free Booklets” in the shopping cart above, and you will be taken to a page to make your choices.
- Armageddon, Then World Peace – Soon a final global conflict will destroy man’s corrupt institutions and usher in God’s glorious kingdom of peace and prosperity for all.
- Comfort and Consolation – A message of hope for those bereaved by the death of a loved one.
- Future Probation in Christian – Belief A historic look at what leading Christian thinkers taught about future probation.
- How God Answers Prayer – Explains how we can be sure God will answer our prayers.
- How to study the Bible and have it make sense – A sensible approach to personal Bible study.
- Israel and the Middle East – The Arab-Israel conflict examined in the light of biblical prophecy.
- Paul to Philemon – Looking into the story of a slave and his master who both became bond slaves of Christ.
- The Antiquity of the Books of Moses – Defending the authenticity of the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Bible.
- The Kingdom of God and Creation-(soon to be added
- The Last Supper – A Dialog of three views.
- The Personality of the Devil – A treatise dealing with the reality of Satan
- The Promise of His Presence – Reviewing the “signs of the times” which indicate the second presence of Jesus Christ.
- The Resurrection of the Dead – Showing what the resurrection will mean, both for the church and for the rest of mankind.
- What is the Soul? – The Bible’s own definition of the human soul.
- What Say the Scriptures About Hell! – Examining every text which use the Hebrew and Greek words translated “hell” in the King James Bible.
- When Pastor Russell Died – A historic review of the events which followed the death of this noted Bible scholar and lecturer.
- Why Does God Permit Evil? – A biblical and faith-strengthening answer for one of the most difficult questions for man to answer.
Large Booklets ( Not to be included in the list of five free ones)
- Creation
- God’s Grand Plan of the Ages – The key ideas from the Christian classic, “The Divine Plan of the Ages,” expressed in modern English.
- The Doctrine of Christ – A thorough examination of the biblical and historical evidence on the nature of God.
- This Land Is Mine – A scriptural approach to the border disputes between Israel and the Arabs
- What Everyone Should Know About Being Saved – Saying a few words is not enough.
Any material can also be ordered from the following contact information
Thank you so much for the free booklets! Sincerely, Betty Chartier
I thank you very much…It’s a Blessing to receive these in the mail…I use to live in the state of Washington, but now in Oklahoma….Connie D….
Thank you for opening my eyes to the bible
Thank you very much for the booklets and I love the Herald magazine. I wished I would of found out about your site earlier. You have so much information that has helped me to grow closer to knowing the Lord, and I thank the Lord for you all. You all have been such a blessing. I look forward to receiving my new magazine every month.
