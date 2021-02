Attention subscribers to the Herald

Due to a number of issues with the US postal service, the January February issue of the Herald of Christ’s Kingdom may not have been delivered to you. We believe that this problem will be resolved by the USPS and the normal delivery schedule should be resumed. If you have not received your January issue before you receive the March issue, please let us know via email reply, or by calling the PBI phone number.

