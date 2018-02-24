Search Guidelines

For a more thorough search of the Herald site please go to http://www.google.com/ and  type; heraldmag.org:{your search subject}. For example, if you wanted to search all Herald articles about Jeremiah,  after going to Google, you would type: "heraldmag.org:Jeremiah" in the search box. This will give you the best results from our extensive archives, which date back to 1918.

Download Christian Resources App

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 240 other followers

Top Posts & Pages

Recent Posts

Christian Questions

www.christianquestions.com
PODCAST Monday nights, 8-10 PM eastern
Listen live or to archived programs at the website.